Ghost Files: Watcher's The Ghoul Boys Tease Spooky New Series

Admit it, most fans (including myself) of the ghoul boys, Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej hoped that news about a new ghost hunting show would come out after the final season of BuzzFeed Unsolved. Coming to terms with the grief that is saying goodbye to some online content, no one except those over at Watcher Entertainment could have guessed what would debut on the 8th of this month.

I witnessed the news through TikTok, where I've been known to endlessly scroll and emit what could be called "laugh to myself." Watcher announced the return of Ryan and Shane's ghost hunting antics in a short teaser of the series itself, which will arrive in 2022. It looks like Ghost Files will continue to include a lot of what fans have come to love from the duo in Buzzfeed Unsolved, like Shane taunting spirits and chilling by himself in haunted areas while Ryan has all the entities f@cking with him from saying his name to the occasional flicker of lights. A cool addition to the new series is an opportunity for fans to fill in a form since they'll be including evidence sent in by followers with which they'll recreate out in the field.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ryan And Shane New Ghost Hunting Show – Ghost Files Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcBYV26XcaA)

Ghost Files needs YOU. This show will use YOUR evidence, if chosen. The video below explains more, but here's the submission form! https://t.co/2FP6SXOpdb

Launched in January, 2020, Watcher is a new production studio from Steven Lim, Ryan Bergara, and Shane Madej. Having previously created the viral shows Worth It and BuzzFeed Unsolved, our founders took that knowledge and applied it to a company that is focused on creating television-caliber, unscripted series in the digital space. Our shows have a genuine curiosity and earnest exploration into a variety of topics including food, travel, horror and everything in between. We are committed to creating a community both in and outside the company, and look forward to continuing to add new shows and perspectives to our slate.

