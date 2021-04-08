Ghosts Co-Creator/Star Lawrence Rickard Announces Series 3 Wrap

Lawrence Rickard, the co-creator, co-writer, and one of the stars of the hit BBC sitcom Ghosts, announced on Wednesday that the third series of the show has just finished production. "And with that, it was done. A wrap on Ghosts series 3. Amidst a sea of masks and swabs and screens, we somehow had an absolute ball. The entire crew were amazing. I cannot wait to share what we've cooked up for you #bbcghosts "

Ghosts follows a struggling young couple, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) Cooper who inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it's both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents from several historical periods. The ghosts are Alison's ancestors and relatives who died ignoble and undeserved deaths in the house, including getting murdered, which is why they're still lingering as ghosts. Alison and Mike's dream of turning the mansion into a luxury hotel and tourist destination is frequently thwarted by her wayward ghost ancestors. The show so far has two series and a Christmas Special. Now we have a third series to look forward to. It's probably the more authentic version over the upcoming US remake coming from CBS.

In Ghosts, Rickard plays Robin, the caveman ancestor of series heroine Alison Cooper, who is played by Charlotte Ritchie. Robin is probably the earliest of her ancestors to linger in the rickety old manor she inherited. Robin, being an uncouth caveman with no concept of hygiene or British etiquette – did live and die long before Great Britain came to exist after all! – often steals the scenes he's in with weird non-sequitur humour involving lack of hygiene and really weird sex. It's quite likely that Rickard writes all those jokes for himself to play. That's the luxury of being a writer of your own role in a comedy. The original BBC version of Ghosts is currently streaming in the US on HBO Max.