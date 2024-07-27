Posted in: CBS, Conventions, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: cbs, ghosts, sdcc, season 4

Ghosts S04: Mary Holland, Dean Norris Join Cast; Game-Changer for Jay

CBS's Ghosts Season 4 sees Mary Holland and Dean Norris joining the cast - and a series game-changer for Utkarsh Ambudkar's Jay.

When the news hit that CBS's Ghosts stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Román Zaragoza, and Rebecca Wisocky – as well as – executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman – would be taking part in a panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024), fans were ready for some serious intel on the previous season as well as what's to come with the fourth season (premiering on October 17th). While there was a lot to unpack, we wanted to pass along some big news breaks. first up, Mary Holland (Nightbitch, Big Door Prize) and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, The Parenting) will guest star – with Holland set for the recurring role of Patience and Norris set as Frank, Samantha's (McIver) father. But before we get to the character descriptions, the other bit of news is a game-changer – Ambudkar learned during the panel that Jay will be able to see the ghosts in the fourth season. "I get to talk to people at work and make basic eye contact with other humans," Ambudkar responded when the news was announced. Now, here's a look at the official descriptions for Holland's and Norris' characters – with Holland's Patience looking to make an impact on Isaac right from the start of the season).

Patience is the ghost of a Puritan woman who died in the late 1600s. While alive, she was exceedingly severe and judgmental even by Puritan standards. As such, she was expelled from her village for "being a bit too much." After being dead a couple hundred years, Patience was inadvertently abandoned (by our Revolutionary War ghost Isaac) underground near the mansion and has become a feral creature "roaming the dirt" since 1895. In the season three finale, Patience reemerged from the dirt to kidnap Isaac and dragged him back to her lair.

Kindly and well-meaning, Sam's dad Frank arrives at Woodstone for his first visit in years, along with his new girlfriend. Frank and Sam have struggled to stay close since Frank divorced Sam's mom when Sam was 10. On the surface, Frank and Sam are cordial, but deep-down Sam resents her father for being largely absent from her life. After decades of insisting "everything was fine," Sam is finally compelled to confront these feelings when a new ghost at Woodstone forces her into an awkward conversation with her dad.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

