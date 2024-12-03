Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: christmas, ghosts

Ghosts S04E06: "The Primary Source" Clips, Holiday Ep Image Released

Check out three sneak peek clips from CBS's Ghosts S04E06: "The Primary Source" and an image from S04E08/S04E09: "A Very Arondekar Christmas."

Over the Thanksgiving break, we had a chance to pass along what December has in store for Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. Now, we have some updates to pass along – all of which have been added to our season rundown waiting for you below. We now have three sneak peeks added to the image gallery and overview for S04E06: "The Primary Source" (December 5th), the previously released overview and image gallery for S04E07: "Sad Farnsby," and a new image added to the overview and previously released image for S04E08/S04E09: "A Very Arondekar Christmas" (December 19th).

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 6-8 Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 6: "The Primary Source" – When Sam's (Rose McIver) book publisher requires source material for her biography on Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), she and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) take a field trip to find a diary he claims he hid when he was alive. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Kabir Akhtar.

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 7: "Sad Farnsby" – When Sam (Rose McIver) accidentally creates a rift between Sam and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) neighbors, the Farnsbys, Henry Farnsby (Mark Linn-Baker) moves into Woodstone B&B. Also, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman) battle over a belated wedding present. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Heather Jack.

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 8 & 9: "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1/Part 2": A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad (Bernard White), difficult-to-impress mom (Sakina Jaffrey) and sister Bela (Punam Patel). Written by Rupinder Gill and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank) and Mary Holland (Patience) joined the cast for the fourth season.

In December, viewers will get a chance to meet Jay's (Ambudkar) parents, played by Sakina Jaffrey (Billions, American Gods) and Bernard White (The Matrix, Silicon Valley), during the show's Christmas special. Jaffrey's Champa is Jay's doting mother, who has much less patience for her daughter-in-law Sam (McIver) – whom she blames for Jay moving far away from them. Champa runs the family's text chain, known as the "Core Four," which Sam is desperate to be allowed onto. Mahesh (White) – Jay's father – secretly respects his son's culinary talents, but he is still hopeful his son will become an engineer instead of relying on the high risk of the B&B and the restaurant.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

