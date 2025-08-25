Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: good omens, Good Omens 3

Good Omens 3: Michael Sheen on David Tennant Chemistry, Finale Status

Good Omens 3 star Michael Sheen discussed his bond with co-star David Tennant and shared what he knows about if/when the finale will stream.

Article Summary Michael Sheen discusses his on-screen chemistry with David Tennant and evolving friendship

Good Omens 3 finale filming has wrapped, but there’s no official release date from Prime Video yet

Sheen shared what he could about if or when the series finale could possibly stream

Sheen teases a unique Richard III-inspired disguise scene, fueling fan speculation about upcoming surprises

It's been more than two years since the second season finale of Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens hit our screens. Since that time, the decision was made to end the series with a 90-minute final episode after reporting over the course of the past year from Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture, citing allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman that went public. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual, and a source in an October 2024 Variety piece reported that Gaiman had contributed to the writing of Good Omens 3 but would not be involved with the production and would not be listed as an executive producer on the finale.

As for where things currently stand, most of it remains a mystery. We know that filming was confirmed to have wrapped earlier this year, but we haven't seen or heard anything from Prime Video regarding it being on the streamer's 2025 calendar. In June, Sheen shared that he was as much in the dark as everyone else, making it sound as if the bigger question wasn't when the finale will stream, but if it will ever stream. A month later, Composer David Arnold (Sherlock), who scored the first season, posted what appeared to be a positive sign: an image of his guitar and the caption, "Brian Maybe is back .. it must be Good Omens 3!!"

Now, the pendulum swings back to Sheen, who discussed his friendship with Tennant before offering as much of an update as he could on Good Omens 3 during the Edinburgh TV Festival. Regarding his friend and Staged co-star, Sheen noted that they didn't know each other that well in the beginning, though they quite often found themselves going after the same roles. "We knew each other but not well, maybe that's because we were often up for the same part," he shared. But as we've seen from their time together on and off screen, a lot has changed between Tennant and Sheen.

"When people talk about having chemistry, you just feel very lucky. We both feel the same way about making a scene work as well as possible. And to see what 'Good Omens' means to the fandom, well, I still get very moved." Unfortunately, Sheen didn't have much of an update regarding when their chemistry would be back on display on Prime Video screens. "It's not up to me," Sheen noted about when the finale would possibly stream. "I'm not in control, but the episode is made and hopefully the people will enjoy it as and when."

Good Omens 3: Michael Sheen on How "Richard III" Plays a Small Part

Checking in with hosts Andy Bush and Dave Lawrence's Scarred for Life podcast back in March, Sheen noted that filming on the final episode of Good Omens 3 had wrapped, while also noting how a recent purchase will factor into an upcoming scene. "I went online and went on this auction. I am now the owner of the nose that [Laurence] Olivier wore as Richard III in that film,' Sheen shared, referencing Sir Laurence Olivier's 1955 film Richard III. "That thing that haunted me from being a child, I now have it, and not only that, I have worn it in something. It was a bit in the last part of 'Good Omens' that I've just finished filming, where my character has to be in disguise, and I wear Olivier's nose from 'Richard III.'" As for details? Yeah, that's not gonna happen – but let the speculation begin!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

