Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure Video Introduces Series Cast

The adorable egg of Sanrio shows off its journey in a recent video announcing cast information for Netflix's Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure. The music and visuals bring together a unique casting announcement that many fans will likely enjoy seeing before the premiere of the series on December 13th.

Get ready for a parent-searching road trip packed with exhaustion and empathy with the odd couple of Gudetama and Shakipiyo! Having resigned themself to the fact that they will just end up on someone's plate, Gudetama just wants to be lazy all the time. But, swept up by the go-getting, overbearing chick Shakipiyo, they leave the refrigerator and head out into the world. Together, these polar opposites go on an adventure to find their mother! Along their trip, they meet various eggs and learn how each one is cooked. Gudetama begins to think about its own path and realizes it must do something or just go rotten! Can Gudetama, who doesn't want to move or work, actually reach its mother?

The cast for the series includes Shunsuke Takeuchi who voices Gudetama in his many forms and Seiran Fukushima who voices the firm and solid sidekick "Shakipiyo" Gudetama could give me horrible news and I'd likely take a moment for anything to make its way into my brain because I'd be distracted by the cuteness I'd witness in front of me. Besides my adoration for the unmotivated egg, there's a bunch of interest peaked in seeing the back and forth from the person behind the voice of Gudetama. Other members of the cast for the series include Akiyoshi Nakao and Serena Motola. The light and joyous theme song for the series is "Gudetama Koshinkyoku" by Yuko Hara. From pudding cups to salmon eggs, Gudetama is set for a unique adventure starting this December 13th on Netflix.