Hanna Season 3 Debuts This November; Teaser, Images Released

On November 24, 2021, Hanna is going global as the popular Amazon Prime Video series unleashes all six episodes of its third season in more than 240 countries and territories- and we have a teaser and new preview images to mark the occasion. In addition, Ray Liotta (Goodfellas) joins the Season 3 cast as Gordon Evans, a respected former military man & intelligence operative who wields incredible insider power. Evans sees himself as a visionary with a rigid moral code, a true patriot who will do whatever needs to be done to protect his country.

With Season 3 premiering November 24, 2021, globally on Amazon Prime Video, here's a look at the official teaser & season overview for Hanna:

Season Three of Hanna continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna (Creed-Miles) is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes are starting to suspect Hanna's plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

"The journey is going to be bigger and better than before … everything lives at a much louder volume this year and it's going to be exciting for audiences to see the next chapter of the story," said Hanna executive producer Tom Coan about the third season. "We had two intentions in making this show—to be more sophisticated and dynamic—and that was the centerpiece on which everything was built … we operated on the principle of trying to make it as exciting as possible." On the addition of Liotta to the new season's cast, Coan added, "You see Ray Liotta and he is menacing and dangerous and complicated, and that's one of the powers he brings to the screen every time."

Hanna is written by David Farr (The Night Manager), who also serves as executive producer alongside Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios, as well as Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Scott Nemes. The series is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, Working Title Television, and Amazon Studios.