Hannibal Set to Stalk U.S. Capitol Building; Bryan Fuller Approves

Okay, let's start this off by saying that what you're about to read has nothing to do with a possible fourth season of Bryan Fuller's Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy-starring Hannibal that would find Lecter being elected to Congress (though that would be damn interesting- imagine Lecter having a few January 6th rioters for lunch?). What it does have to do with is an amazing piece of Hannibal-inspired art that will now be on display in the U.S. Capitol building. So the U.S. House of Representatives hosts the Congressional Art Competition- a nationwide high school visual art contest where representatives solicit artwork from their districts. From there, there's a selection process and a panel- and eventually, the winners are formally recognized in their home district as well as in Washington D.C. (along with the artwork being housed on display for the year).

New Jersey high school student Kathleen Palmer submitted a winning piece entitled "Dolce" (based on a Season 3 episode) portraying Will (Dancy) and Lecter (Mikkelsen) in a Cubist style with a focus on the series' famed thematic imagery. Palmer's district representative Andy Kim (D-New Jersey) and Shawnee High School shared the news via Twitter- and from there, things got even more interesting as Fuller got in on the tweet fun- and Kim used the moment to make a push for a new season. Here's a look at the tweet exchanges:

I'm proud today to announce that Kathleen Palmer, a senior from Shawnee High School in Medford, is the winner of the Congressional Art Competition from our district. Her artwork, which you can see below, will now be displayed in the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/j7SlrDxsEd — RepAndyKim (@RepAndyKimNJ) May 20, 2021

Kathleen Palmer, Senior, submitted her Cubism painting to the Congressional Art Competition. She based her Cubism style painting off a television show she's currently watching. Kathleen WON – Her painting will be on display at the U.S. Capitol – AMAZING! 💙 #lrhsd #shawneefamily pic.twitter.com/oOLIVt1hyH — Shawnee High School (@ShawneeHSNJ) May 18, 2021

If I invite you to the Capitol to see the artwork, does that mean there will be a season 4? — RepAndyKim (@RepAndyKimNJ) May 21, 2021