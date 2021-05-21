Hannibal Set to Stalk U.S. Capitol Building; Bryan Fuller Approves

Okay, let's start this off by saying that what you're about to read has nothing to do with a possible fourth season of Bryan Fuller's Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy-starring Hannibal that would find Lecter being elected to Congress (though that would be damn interesting- imagine Lecter having a few January 6th rioters for lunch?). What it does have to do with is an amazing piece of Hannibal-inspired art that will now be on display in the U.S. Capitol building. So the U.S. House of Representatives hosts the Congressional Art Competition- a nationwide high school visual art contest where representatives solicit artwork from their districts. From there, there's a selection process and a panel- and eventually, the winners are formally recognized in their home district as well as in Washington D.C. (along with the artwork being housed on display for the year).

Hannibal: An Artform On The Small Screen
Hannibal (Source: NBC)

New Jersey high school student Kathleen Palmer submitted a winning piece entitled "Dolce" (based on a Season 3 episode) portraying Will (Dancy) and Lecter (Mikkelsen) in a Cubist style with a focus on the series' famed thematic imagery. Palmer's district representative Andy Kim (D-New Jersey) and Shawnee High School shared the news via Twitter- and from there, things got even more interesting as Fuller got in on the tweet fun- and Kim used the moment to make a push for a new season. Here's a look at the tweet exchanges:

