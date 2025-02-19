Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: jeff hardy, matt hardy, wrestling, WWE NXT

Hardy Boyz Head to WWE NXT Next Week to Re-Learn How to Wrestle

The Hardy Boyz return to WWE NXT next week, and The Chadster couldn't be happier to see them learning how to wrestle properly again after their time in that other company! 🙏 😤

Article Summary The Hardy Boyz return to WWE NXT to re-learn WWE style and face The No Quarter Catch Crew.

Triple H announced the Hardy Boyz's NXT return, endorsing their retraining journey.

Bully Ray allegedly supports the Hardy Boyz's six-month stint in NXT for ring style refinement.

The Chadster hopes Tony Khan learns from WWE's approach and respects the business.

The Chadster has some absolutely fantastic news for all you WWE fans out there! 🎉 Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, collectively known as the Hardy Boyz, will be returning to WWE NXT next week to face The No Quarter Catch Crew! part of a plan to intimidate the NXT Tag Team Champions, Nathan Frazier and Axiom. 💫

Not only that, but the announcement was made official by none other than Triple H himself! 👑

Two men who have re-defined tag-team wrestling for over 25 years. The Hardy Boyz have reached the pinnacle of our industry (and often jumped off of it) to the amazement of fans worldwide… …and they return to a @WWE ring NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT in Cincinnati. https://t.co/v9wtwjLKCv pic.twitter.com/Koh1jhbx2m — Triple H (@TripleH) February 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster has to say, this is exactly what the Hardy Boyz need right now! 📚 After spending time in that other company (The Chadster doesn't even want to say its name), it's clear they need to go back to developmental and re-learn how to wrestle the WWE way. 🎓

Sure, Matt and Jeff Hardy are former WWE Superstars and probably future Hall of Famers if they play their cards right and don't literally stab Triple H right in the back again. But their time in you-know-where obviously made them forget everything WWE taught them about loyalty and proper sports entertainment. 😤

Speaking of loyalty, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night that really puts this whole situation in perspective! 😰 The Chadster was in the WWE Performance Center, teaching a class about proper camera cuts and sports entertainment fundamentals, when Tony Khan burst through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man, riding a giant White Claw can and wearing nothing but a TK collar! He started chasing The Chadster around the ring while screaming "Long-term storytelling!" over and over! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 😭

But back to the Hardy Boyz! The Chadster understands why they went to TNA and became champions there. After all, TNA knows how to compete with WWE the right way – by showing proper respect and operating as junior partners. 🤝 It's so refreshing to see a company that understands its place in the wrestling business, unlike some other companies that The Chadster could mention! 😒

As Bully Ray said just yesterday on Busted Open Radio (and The Chadster is paraphrasing here): "The Hardy Boyz going to NXT is exactly what they need. They should spend at least six months there learning how to work WWE style matches that don't rely on cheap pops and dangerous spots. That's what's best for business." And Bully Ray would know – he has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! ✅

The Chadster wishes the Hardy Boyz the best of luck in their match next week, though of course, The Chadster expects WWE's true Superstars, The No Quarter Catch Crew, to emerge victorious. 🏆 After all, they're signed to WWE, which automatically makes them superior athletes – that's just basic wrestling mathematics! 📊

If Matt and Jeff work really hard in NXT, maybe they can earn their way back to the main roster in time to put over some younger talent before retiring. That's the WWE way – paying your dues and showing respect to the business! 🙏

The Chadster just hopes Tony Khan is watching and taking notes about how real wrestling companies conduct business! But knowing Tony Khan, he's probably too busy trying to figure out new ways to cheese off The Chadster! 😠 Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

🎵 Hey now, you're a WWE Superstar, get your game on, go play… in developmental first! 🎵

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!