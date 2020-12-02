Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner on Series Set, Needing "Ms. Bishop"

With everything that Marvel Studios and Disney+ has going on when it comes to live-action series, it's easy to lose track of one every now and then. Viewers have WandaVision coming in January 2021, followed by (if things don't get flipped around again) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?. On top of that, there are three series that were announced last summer that has already seen some movement: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk (more on them below). So with all of that going on, we almost forgot about Jeremy Renner's series take on Hawkeye. Aside from Renner starring, Jonathan Igla (Mad Men) writing, Troop Zero directors Amber Finlayson (Bert) and Katie Ellwood (Bertie) set to helm a block of episodes, and Saturday Night Live director Rhys Thomas directing additional episodes, not much is officially known about the series- but it's safe to say that ended on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Renner posted an image of his "Clint Barton" set chair with the message "Ms. Bishop … we need you !". Clearly, two easy takeaways from the post. First, the series is currently in production filming- which is always a good sign (as long as it happens safely). Second, the "Ms. Bishop" part of the message has us figuring that we will be getting a casting confirmation soon (possibly as part of some massive casting news event?)- with our money still on Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld taking on the role of Kate Bishop though recently the actor has been down-playing talk (though that could also be a smart PR move).

Last summer, Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, (with Oscar Isaac rumored to lead), Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, (with Tatiana Maslany rumored to lead), and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel – with newcomer Iman Vellani set to lead, joining directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon.