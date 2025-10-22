Hazbin Hotel, The Vampire Lestat, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Vampire Lestat, CBS's Tracker, HBO Max's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, CBS's Matlock, Prime Video's Fallout, Netflix's One Piece: Into the Grand Line, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, Apple TV+'s The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's WWE Raw, ABC's High Potnential, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 22, 2025:

The Vampire Lestat Set to Wrap Filming This Thursday: EP Johnson

Tracker S03E02 Sneak Peek: Russell Gets "Russelly" with Reenie's Car

The Vampire Lestat: Daniel Molloy Hates Press Tours: A Story in 3 Acts

Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters Announced For Pre-Order

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Season 2 Opening Title Sequence Released

Matlock S02E03: "Tomorrow Is Still Tomorrow" Sneak Peeks Released

Fallout Season 2: Purnell on Lucy/Ghoul "Buddy Road Trip" & More

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Introduces Little Garden's Brogy & Dory

The Vampire Lestat Tracks Will Be Teased in Talamasca Ep. 5: Lafferty

Hazbin Hotel: Live On Broadway Red Carpet Image Gallery Released

Fraggle Rock Celebrates "The First Snow" in Apple TV Holiday Special

Warner Bros. Discovery: "Multiple Parties" Interested in Buying WBD

It: Welcome to Derry EPs Tease Series' Timeline Setup; New Posters

Doctor Who: U.N.I.T. Emails Remind Everyone That They're Still Busy

Doctor Who Star Millie Gibson: "Horrific," "Awful" Dealing with Rumors

WWE Raw Review: New Champs Crowned, World Title Match Set for SNME

The X-Files/Ryan Coogler, Gen V, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

High Potential S02E06 Preview: Are Morgan & The Team "Chasing Ghosts"?

Stranger Things 5: Eddie Munson Is "Fully Under That Ground": Duffers

Strange New Worlds Showrunners on Forging Legacy During Final Run

