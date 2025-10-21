Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The X-Files/Ryan Coogler, Gen V, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Joe Rogan/Gavin Newsom, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Stranger Things 5, Gen V, The X-Files, Tracker & more!

Article Summary Ryan Coogler teases new details for The X-Files with updates on casting rumors and fan expectations.

Gen V Season 2 finale promises high-stakes twists as Godolkin University faces its ultimate test.

Stranger Things 5 director hints at teaser or trailer as the Netflix phenomenon nears its endgame.

Tracker, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Prison Break serve up new sneak peeks, updates, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 21, 2025:

Elsbeth S03E03 "Good Grief" Sneak Peeks; S03E05 "Good Fight" Reunion

Ghosts Season 5: Check Out These S05E02 "Viking Wedding" Sneak Peeks

WWE Raw Preview: Your Guide to The Greatest Episode of All Time

Is Joe Rogan "Too Scared" To Have Gov. Gavin Newsom as a Guest?

Disney Announces 24-Hour Broadcast Celebrating America's 250th BDay

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Director Signals Ep. 503 Filming Start

Prison Break: "Mayans MC" Co-Creator's Pilot Gets Hulu Series Order

Stranger Things 5: Is Ross Duffer Teasing a New Teaser/Trailer?

Gen V Season 2 Finale: Godolkin Gives New Meaning to "Final Exam"

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler on Doing Right by Fans, Mom; Casting Rumors

Talamasca: The Secret Order Sneak Peek: Helen Makes Her Case to Guy

Tracker Showrunner, Hartley on Colter/Russell Apology; "Darker Forces"

Watson Season 2 E02 "Back from the Dead" Preview: Guess Who's Back?

Sonic's New Iced Coffee From NBC's On Brand Debuts Today

Star Trek: Takei & Russ Discuss Their Roles in "Khan" Backstory

SNL, Tracker, Hazbin Hotel, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Saturday Night Losers in The Daily LITG, 20th October 2025

Ultraman 4K Discovery Features New English Dub Cast for Blu-Ray Set

Murdaugh: Berchtold & Harrison on Addressing "Mind-Blowing" Tragedy

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Director on Playing Games, Casting, More

Spitting Image: And The Trolling Of Paddington Bear Rolls On

