Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
The X-Files/Ryan Coogler, Gen V, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Joe Rogan/Gavin Newsom, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Stranger Things 5, Gen V, The X-Files, Tracker & more!
Article Summary
- Ryan Coogler teases new details for The X-Files with updates on casting rumors and fan expectations.
- Gen V Season 2 finale promises high-stakes twists as Godolkin University faces its ultimate test.
- Stranger Things 5 director hints at teaser or trailer as the Netflix phenomenon nears its endgame.
- Tracker, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Prison Break serve up new sneak peeks, updates, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Ghosts, Netflix's WWE Raw, Joe Rogan/Gov. Gavin Newsom, Disney/July 4th 2026, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Hulu's Prison Break, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Prime Video's Gen V, The X-Files/Ryan Coogler, AMC's Talamasca: The Secret Order, CBS's Tracker, CBS's Watson, Star Trek: Khan, Ultraman, Hulu's Murdaugh: Death in the Family, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, YouTube's Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bullshit, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Ghosts, Joe Rogan/Gov. Gavin Newsom, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Prison Break, Stranger Things 5, Gen V, The X-Files, Talamasca: The Secret Order, Tracker & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 21, 2025:
Elsbeth S03E03 "Good Grief" Sneak Peeks; S03E05 "Good Fight" Reunion
Ghosts Season 5: Check Out These S05E02 "Viking Wedding" Sneak Peeks
WWE Raw Preview: Your Guide to The Greatest Episode of All Time
Is Joe Rogan "Too Scared" To Have Gov. Gavin Newsom as a Guest?
Disney Announces 24-Hour Broadcast Celebrating America's 250th BDay
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Director Signals Ep. 503 Filming Start
Prison Break: "Mayans MC" Co-Creator's Pilot Gets Hulu Series Order
Stranger Things 5: Is Ross Duffer Teasing a New Teaser/Trailer?
Gen V Season 2 Finale: Godolkin Gives New Meaning to "Final Exam"
The X-Files: Ryan Coogler on Doing Right by Fans, Mom; Casting Rumors
Talamasca: The Secret Order Sneak Peek: Helen Makes Her Case to Guy
Tracker Showrunner, Hartley on Colter/Russell Apology; "Darker Forces"
Watson Season 2 E02 "Back from the Dead" Preview: Guess Who's Back?
Sonic's New Iced Coffee From NBC's On Brand Debuts Today
Star Trek: Takei & Russ Discuss Their Roles in "Khan" Backstory
SNL, Tracker, Hazbin Hotel, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Saturday Night Losers in The Daily LITG, 20th October 2025
Ultraman 4K Discovery Features New English Dub Cast for Blu-Ray Set
Murdaugh: Berchtold & Harrison on Addressing "Mind-Blowing" Tragedy
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Director on Playing Games, Casting, More
Spitting Image: And The Trolling Of Paddington Bear Rolls On
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!