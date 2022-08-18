HBO Max Fallout: Summer Camp Island Team React to Series Being Pulled

Last night brought the news of another wave of titles that have been or are being pulled from HBO Max as Warner Bros. Discovery works towards next year's streaming merger of Discovery+ and HBO Max. Some of the titles that stuck out included Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Close Enough, Infinity Train, OK K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes, Tig n' Seek, Uncle Grandpa, Victor and Valentino, Summer Camp Island, and many others. Shortly after the news broke, Summer Camp Island creator Julia Pott, voice actor Cole Sanchez, and storyboard artist Ryan Pequin took to Twitter to voice their frustration at the decision, at how the news was communicated, and at the fate of the final season will be for the animated series.

"We worked for five years to make 100 episodes of animation," Pott tweeted. "We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard-working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO Max just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing!" As for the upcoming season originally set for a 2023 premiere, Pott promises it will be seen. "We worked through the pandemic to make 20 linear episodes that are our most beautiful work yet," Pott wrote. "I cannot wait for you to see them. YOU WILL SEE THEM! I will not rest!" For Sanchez, another major issues was how the news was communicated… or wasn't communicated. "We have a final season of 'Summer Camp' that has not aired, and to hear about this via Deadline with no information from the studio is very disappointing," he tweeted. Pequin also shared their frustration, adding, "We put…….. a lot of work into that ['Summer Camp Island' final season]. Except for 'Regular Show' and the current project I'm on, every single animated thing I have ever worked on is apparently getting disappeared for tax purposes. Can this possibly be accurate?" Here's a look at those tweets:

Now here's a rundown of the titles that are being removed (following the removal of a number of other titles last week):

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Detention Adventure

Dodo

Ellen's Next Great Designer

Elliott From Earth

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia's Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

My Dinner with Herve

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

OK, K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness

Select Sesame Street Specials

Make It Big, Make It Small

Squish

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny – Special

Theodosia

Tig n' Seek

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs