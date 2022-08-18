HBO Max Fallout: Summer Camp Island Team React to Series Being Pulled
Last night brought the news of another wave of titles that have been or are being pulled from HBO Max as Warner Bros. Discovery works towards next year's streaming merger of Discovery+ and HBO Max. Some of the titles that stuck out included Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Close Enough, Infinity Train, OK K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes, Tig n' Seek, Uncle Grandpa, Victor and Valentino, Summer Camp Island, and many others. Shortly after the news broke, Summer Camp Island creator Julia Pott, voice actor Cole Sanchez, and storyboard artist Ryan Pequin took to Twitter to voice their frustration at the decision, at how the news was communicated, and at the fate of the final season will be for the animated series.
"We worked for five years to make 100 episodes of animation," Pott tweeted. "We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard-working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO Max just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing!" As for the upcoming season originally set for a 2023 premiere, Pott promises it will be seen. "We worked through the pandemic to make 20 linear episodes that are our most beautiful work yet," Pott wrote. "I cannot wait for you to see them. YOU WILL SEE THEM! I will not rest!" For Sanchez, another major issues was how the news was communicated… or wasn't communicated. "We have a final season of 'Summer Camp' that has not aired, and to hear about this via Deadline with no information from the studio is very disappointing," he tweeted. Pequin also shared their frustration, adding, "We put…….. a lot of work into that ['Summer Camp Island' final season]. Except for 'Regular Show' and the current project I'm on, every single animated thing I have ever worked on is apparently getting disappeared for tax purposes. Can this possibly be accurate?" Here's a look at those tweets:
Now here's a rundown of the titles that are being removed (following the removal of a number of other titles last week):
12 Dates of Christmas
About Last Night
Aquaman: King of Atlantis
Close Enough
Detention Adventure
Dodo
Ellen's Next Great Designer
Elliott From Earth
Esme & Roy
The Fungies!
Generation Hustle
Genera+ion
Infinity Train
Little Ellen
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
Messy Goes to Okido
Mia's Magic Playground
Mighty Magiswords
My Dinner with Herve
My Mom, Your Dad
Odo
OK, K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes
The Ollie & Moon Show
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness
Select Sesame Street Specials
Make It Big, Make It Small
Squish
Summer Camp Island
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
The Runaway Bunny – Special
Theodosia
Tig n' Seek
Uncle Grandpa
Victor and Valentino
Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs