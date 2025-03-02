Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper, oscars

Heartstopper: Kit Connor on Friendship with Joe Locke (Oscars 2025)

Here's a look at Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor at tonight's Oscars, with Connor opening up about his friendship with Locke.

While we await the final word on whether a fourth season of showrunner and original graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper is going to become a reality, we get a chance to take a break and check out how Locke and Connor are doing at tonight's 97th Oscars (airing on ABC and streaming on Hulu tonight). On the red carpet, Connor had a chance to open up about his friendship with Locke. "I feel like we've sort of grown up in the same sphere and on the same job and have, really, I'd like to think, been there for each other throughout it all," Connor shared, adding that it was going to be a special night for both of them since it's their first Oscars. From there, Connor shared how he and Locke coordinated their time about when they were going to arrive, adding that he believes that he "may have been slightly late."

Here's a look at Locke and Connor from this evening's Oscars red carpet, followed by what Connor had to share about his long-running friendship with Locke:

Kit Connor on his friendship with his "Heartstopper" co-star Joe Locke: "I feel like we've sort of grown up in the same sphere and on the same job, and have, really, I'd like to think been there for each other throughout it all." pic.twitter.com/3OpsdPJghk — Variety (@Variety) March 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Heartstopper Season 4: Some Previous Updates

"As much as I — and everyone else — want the final installment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we're doing our best and will let fans know as soon as we can," Oseman shared about the show's future back in the fall of 2024 during an interview for Netflix's TUDUM. "I feel like viewers of the show hopefully know that I'm very open and honest online about the process and what's going on with production. So, of course, I will share anything when I'm able to — but that's all there is at the moment."

During a podcast interview From October 2024, Oseman reaffirmed the plan to wrap the series with a fourth season and discussed why now was the right time. In the clip that was posted for Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast with Oseman and Patrick Walters, Oseman shared that while they still "adores" the universe that they created, working on both the series and the graphic novel takes its toll after a while and that they're looking forward to having the time to devote to Heartstopper and other creative endeavors that Oseman is looking to pursue.

Alice Oseman confirms a potential 4th season of Heartstopper would be the last. 🥹 New interview with #AliceOseman & #PatrickWalters dropping on my podcast "I've Never Said This Before," Tuesday 10/22. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts & Spotify so you don't miss it:

Spotify:… pic.twitter.com/RgPbn1M0An — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) October 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In February 2025, Oseman shared some additional thoughts on where things stood during the Waterstones Children's Book Festival, and it sounded hopeful. "I'm working very hard behind the scenes to get a renewal for 'Heartstopper.' It is still ongoing. We don't have a final answer yet. But there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen. We're feeling optimistic. We're feeling hopeful," Oseman shared during a conversation with author William Hussey. "And hopefully, we will be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed."

