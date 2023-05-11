Heels Season 2 Hits the Ring This July; First-Look Images Released STARZ's Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels will return for Season 2 on Friday, July 28th - now, enjoy these preview images.

A little more than a month after we were treated to a preview clip of what's to come, we have some preview images and excellent news to pass along regarding STARZ's Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels. On Friday, July 28th, the second season will premiere on STARZ (10 pm ET/PT in U.S. & Canada) and on the STARZ app (beginning at midnight ET). And while we might not have a new teaser to pass along (there are still two months to go), we do have a new set of preview images that finds Ace (Ludwig) heading out on his own – just as Jack (Amell) and the DWF are near to a streaming deal that could find the wrestling company competing in the big leagues. Unless Gully's (Mike O'Malley) Florida Wrestling Dystopia has something to say about it. Here's a look at the new preview images, followed by an official overview of Season 2 and a look back at the previously-released preview from last month:

Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League's popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview; meanwhile, rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia's vengeful frontman Gully comes calling.

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.