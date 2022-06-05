Hell in a Cell: Cody Rhodes Headlines First WWE PLE Without Roman

Cody Rhodes gets a shot to prove his drawing power tonight at Hell in a Cell, where his match with Seth Rollins is at the top of the card with Roman Reigns now embarked on his Brock Lesnar style part-time schedule. Will Rhodes prove up to the task? There's only one area where we'd bet against Cody Rhodes, and that's in the area of expecting him to make a heel turn just because the crowd is booing him. Here's everything happening tonight at WWE Hell in a Cell, and our sardonic predictions of how it will all turn out.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins – Hell in a Cell Match

In the third of his trilogy match with Seth Rollins, we expect Cody Rhodes to pick up his third victory, turning WWE's usual 50/50 booking strategy on its head. WWE must really believe in Cody Rhodes (or really hate AEW) (or both) to put him in this exalted position. If you count on one thing tonight, it's that Cody Rhodes will blade like no one has ever bladed before, and maybe light himself on fire for good measure… if WWE will allow it.

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch – Raw Women's Championship Match

One of the two women's belts WWE cares about will be on the line tonight when champion Bianca Belair defends against Asuka and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match. After Belair retains tonight, it's unclear who's even left for her to feud with. Maybe Naom— no, no, that won't work. How about Sasha Ba– no, not that either. Hmmm… Okay, how about this: Bray Wya– no, wait, we're saving that one for later in the article. Ah, let's just keep this one going until SummerSlam.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP – Handicap Match

Yes, this feud is still going on. No, no one cares who wins it. We just all collectively hope it's over after this.

Ezekial vs. Kevin Owens

The whole Ezekiel angle has been a bright spot in the usually dismal WWE creative, so we expect them to beat it into the ground until it's no longer enjoyable for anyone. So expect Ezekiel to win tonight and Kevin Owens to spend until SummerSlam feuding with him about whether or not he's Elias.

Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Live Morgan vs. The Judgment Day

It makes no sense for Edge's stable to lose when they're just picking up steam, so they likely walk out with the victory tonight. The only question is whether they'll be joined by a fourth member… and whether that fourth member will be Finn Balor himself. Then again, maybe the lights will go out and Liv Morgan will spray black mist in AJ's face. Wait, wrong promotion… Okay, how about this: Bray Wyatt?

Theory vs. Mustafa Ali – United States Championship Match

There's no question Theory is walking out with the title tonight. The real question is whether Mustafa Ali's humiliation as punishment for daring to speak out about WWE's poor treatment of him will end here, or continue for another six months.

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin – No Holds Barred Match

Has there ever been a story more tragic than the breakup of these two former best friends? What's that? All of them? Well okay then. We guess Madcap Moss wins here. If not, what was the point of any of this? Oh, there was none. Okay, so maybe Corbin wins then.

WWE Hell in a Cell streams tonight, Sunday, June 5, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.