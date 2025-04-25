Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Star Trek/SpongeBob, Elsbeth, Buffy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In BCTV's Daily Dispatch: Buffy, Daredevil: Born Again, Star Trek: SNW/SpongeBob, Criminal Minds: Evolution, The Last of Us, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, CBS's The Equalizer, Warrior Nun, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, FOX's Bob's Burgers, FOX's Family Guy, NBC's SNL, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/SpongeBob SquarePants, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Jay Leno/David Letterman, Netflix's Love, Death + Robots, CBS's Ghosts, CBS's Elsbeth, ABC & ESPN's 2025 NFL Draft, Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, HBO's Pee-wee as Himself, HBO's The Last of Us, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Equalizer, Warrior Nun, Daredevil: Born Again, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/SpongeBob, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Love, Death + Robots, Elsbeth, The Last of Us, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, April 25, 2025:

Buffy: Yes, Sarah Michelle Gellar Will Be Slaying in Revival Series

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang Already Talking Season 18

The Equalizer Season 5: Check Out 2 S05E17: "Acceptance" Sneak Peeks

Warrior Nun: Simon Barry "Waiting" to Hear What's Going On, Too

Daredevil: Born Again Star: "Woke" Agenda Claim "Absolute Nonsense"

Bob's Burgers, Family Guy Return May 29th in Summer/Thursdays Move

SNL 50 Wraps with Goggins & Arcade Fire; Johansson & Bad Bunny

AEW Dynamite Review: How Master P Betrayed Wrestling and Hip Hop

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Official Trailer, Key Art Released

Jay Leno on Reuniting with David Letterman: "Dave Might Be Awkward"

Wednesday, Alien: Earth, Stranger Things & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Love, Death + Robots Vol 4 Trailer, Episode Details & More Released

Ghosts: Check Out Our S04E20 Preview & Updated Season 4 Rundown

Can Elsbeth Shut Down Judge Crawford in Time? Season 2 Ep. 18 Preview

2025 NFL Draft Round #1 Viewing Guide: ABC, ESPN, Pat McAfee & More

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 Cast Announced, Details Released

Pee-wee as Himself: Paul Reubens Takes Final Bow in HBO Documentary

The Last of Us Star Kaitlyn Dever on Seeing Another Side to Abby

