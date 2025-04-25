SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet- The Daily LITG 25th April 2025

Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Strfleet
SpongeBob SquarePants joins Starfleet was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet
- Marvel Comics Full July 2025 Solicits… Fantastic, Amazing & Ultimate
- 40 Marvel Comics Solicits For July 2025, Frankensteined Ahead
- Giant-Size X-Men #1 Has Two X-Men That Never Were
- Marvel Brings On More Of The Bad Guys For July 2025
- Build Batman: The Animated Series Bruce Wayne with McFarlane Toys
- Fantastic Four/Gargoyles Crossover from Marvel, Disney & Dynamite
- Space Ghost Relaunches With A New #1, And Alex Ross, In July 2025
- Threezero Unveils New Transformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal DLX
- Joe Quesada Launches A Shared Continuity Shakespeare Comics Universe
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Mark Spears Does J Scott Campbell For Vampirella #2
- James III & Carlo Lauro's PowerPuff Girls Supervillain Summer Special
- Josh Blaylock's Mercy Sparx #1 in Devil's Due July 2025 Solicits
- Solicits For The First 3 Issues of Rekcah Comics' The Future Is ******
- Leah Moore & John Reppion's Heavy Metal Magazine #2 July 2025 Solicits
- Predator Kills The Marvel Universe in August 2025
- Lovestruck & Rosario Origins Launch in AMP Comics' July 2025 Solicits
- Vampirella: Armageddon Crosses Over With Mark Spears' Monsters
- Wolverine: Revenge Red Band, Now In Glorious Black And White
- Ludo Lullabi Launches Ghost Pepper From Image Comics In July 2025
- McFarlane Toys Build Bruce Wayne in The Daily LITG, 24th April, 2025
LITG one year ago… Forget About Orchis
- Forget About Orchis, What About All The Dominions? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Ghosts S03 Finale "Isaac's Wedding" Image, Overview; S03E09 Preview
- Gwen Stacy Gets To The Heart Of The Ultimate Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- Spider-Man Writer Zeb Wells' Personal Life Reaches People Magazine
- The Return Of Marvel's The Human Fly in IPI Comics July 2024 Solicits
- Orchis' Stark Sentinels Not Threat They Once Were? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: The Last Day Ends Seventh Doctor's Story & Or Does It?
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Directors Post Filming Updates
- Nintendo Adds Two Very Odd Choices To N64 Library
- Power Rangers Comes To An End At Boom Studios… Time For A Reboot?
- Jim Lee Posts His Art For DC Vs Marvel & Amalgam Omnibus Covers
- Powerpuff Girls & Cheetara Launch in Dynamite July 2024 Solicits
- Kevin Eastman Draws The Origins Of His Turtles In Drawing Blood
- Kristen Simon Made Senior Editor At Mad Cave Studios, After IDW
- HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle: Crunchyroll Releases English Dub Trailer
- Sam Kusek Is The New Senior Outreach Lead For Comics At Kickstarter
- The Return Of Marvel's The Human Fly in IPI Comics July 2024 Solicits
- People Magazine in The Daily LITG, 24th of April, 2024
LITG two years ago, Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack
- Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Miles O'Brien: "We Have An Idea"
- Star Trek: Picard: TOS Star Walter Koenig on New Chekov Family Role
- The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Series' Future Gets Clearer Next Week?
- DC Comics Mark 30 Years of The Death Of Superman (Spoilers)
- Better Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. (Spoilers)
- Justified: Taking U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens' Stetson? Not a Good Idea
- Elon Musk Brags About Size of His Donation, Misses Stephen King Point
- 34 Marvel August 2023 Solicits Frankensteined- X-Men, Venom, Star Wars
- DC Advertises Batman #900 as "The Unbelievable Start Of What's Next"
- Hulk, Daredevil Actor Ray Buffer Pleads Guilty to Comic Shop Theft
- Marvel Rewrites Golden Age Flexo For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
- Doom Patrol Gets Even More Like The X-Men Tomorrow #XSpoilers
- Free Comic Book Day & King Charles III's Coronation On The Same Day
- First Appearance of Rang-A-Tang in Blue Ribbon Comics #1, at Auction
- Clover Press To Republish Complete Dick Tracy – And Make Them Bigger
- Still Just One Valiant Comic in July 2023 Solicits, X-O Manowar #5
LITG three years ago on a Full Regeneration on Doctor Who
