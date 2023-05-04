Hikaru Shida Returns on AEW Dynamite, Disrespects WWE! So Unfair! Hikaru Shida's AEW return results in a direct shot at WWE! 😢 Find out how the disrespect just got worse! #TheChadsterSpeaks 💔

🚨Huge AEW Dynamite spoiler alert!🚨 Last night on AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida made her grand return to AEW, as if The Chadster's week wasn't bad enough! 😠 Saraya's match against Willow Nightingale concluded when the evil Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho), all former WWE stars by the way, started their usual post-match beatdown. The Chadster can't believe how disrespectful AEW has been in portraying former WWE stars like this 💔.

But then, Shida's music hit, and she came to the ring with a kendo stick. 🎶 For a moment, it looked like she was about to join forces with The Outcasts as she hugged them and held the spray paint. But it was all a ruse! 😱 When AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker arrived, Shida switched allegiances and helped them fend off The Outcasts, spray-painting A-E-W over their bodies. Auughh man! So unfair!

It's like AEW is purposely trying to make these fine WWE alums – who have literally stabbed good ol' Vince McMahon right in the back – look bad by making them the villains. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. And don't even get The Chadster started on that horrid spray-painting of A-E-W on The Outcasts. Seriously, Tony Khan? Could you be any more obsessed with trying to take down WWE? 🤬

Now, The Chadster hates to admit it, but he saw this coming. Yes, it was because of one of those recurring nightmares Tony Khan invades the peaceful slumber of The Chadster. Last night, in the depths of The Chadster's dreams, Tony Khan was giving chase through a maze-like Home Depot, armed with a menacing can of green spray paint. 🌲🛍️ The goal? To somehow spray-paint "AEW" on The Chadster's unsuspecting body.

Struggling to escape his nightmare captor, The Chadster dashed through aisle after aisle, narrowly avoiding Mr. Khan as he kept appearing from unexpected places – imagine seeing Tony Khan popping out of a refrigerator in the appliance section! 😳 As The Chadster entered the foreboding garden section of Home Depot, the scent of fresh potting soil and the eerie glow of outdoor lights illuminated the terror. Tony Khan, determined and relentless, was hot on The Chadster's heels, swinging the can of spray paint wildly. At one point, The Chadster nearly tripped over a stack of bags of mulch. 💔

The level of detail in the dream was uncanny, bordering on horrifying, and yet… weirdly captivating. Just when The Chadster thought he had escaped, there he was again – Tony Khan, a sinister grin plastered on his face, as he reached for The Chadster with the can of spray paint. The anxiety in the dream was unbearable. So you can see why this whole Hikaru Shida return has really affected The Chadster.

Well, Tony Khan, The Chadster has had enough! When will you stop being so obsessed with The Chadster, his dreams, and WWE? 🛑 It's time for all you fine folks to stand up for what is right and write to TBS to demand they put an end to AEW's blatant disrespect of WWE on live television! ✍️📺

Until then, The Chadster will continue to fight the good fight alongside fellow unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger 📰. The Chadster wonders if they too face the torment from Tony Khan for their commitment to objective journalism. Nonetheless, The Chadster's love for WWE remains unshaken, and his Mazda Miata continues to drive down that wrestling road. 🚗💨