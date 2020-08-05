Holey Moley II Preview: East/West Coast Feud; Things Get Super Weird

If it's the middle of the week then it must be time for a preview of ABC and NBA superstar, course pro, and executive producer Stephen Curry's righteously popular reality competition series Holey Moley. Commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, are back for another dose of mini-golf madness, and they're bringing eight new contestants with them: Andrea from Hempstead, NY; Aaron from Ocean City, NJ; Lauren from New Haven, CT; Uzo from Bronx, NY; Kris from Chandler, AZ; Mallory from Santa Barbara, CA; James from Inglewood, CA; and Gabi from Las Vegas, NV. Out of those eight contestants, one will emerge victorious, earning them the iconic Holey Moley plaid jacket and golden putter from Curry himself. For the all-star grand finale, the season's winners will return to compete for the $250,000 prize.

Now here a look at preview images for this week's episode "It's Apple Sauce Time!". And yes, my push to make Greg Louganis and Steve Guttenberg permanent judges/analysts next season continues. Following that, we look back to last week's episode as Riggle asked viewers to send questions for himself and Tessitore. Do we really need to tell you just how well that didn't go?

Holey Moley II: The Sequel season 2 "It's Apple Sauce Time!": This week's all-new episode of "Holey Moley" features the "president of mini-golf," a competitor who holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiujitsu and one who loves applesauce. On Buns & Wieners, one contestant uses a never-before-seen strategy to get across the rotating dogs; and later on Dragons Breath, one "superhero" finds out if his superpowers include being fireproof. Guest judges Greg Louganis, Steve Guttenberg and "Holey Moley" mascot Sir Goph join in the fun for the last Diving Range of the season. The final round on fan-favorite Hole Number Two is a face-off between East coast and West coast, where the two compete for a spot in the season finale and the chance to win the ultimate $250,000 grand prize

Some new holes returning viewers can expect this season include Dragons Breath, Polcano, Beaver Creek, Putt The Plank, Double Dutch Courage, Hole Number Two, and the ominous-sounding Frankenputt. Epic putts and memorable wipeouts will be the order of the day each week, including one contestant who tries her hardest to literally jump the shark (you'll just have to see how that turns out), as well as the return of the fan-favorite "windmill wipeouts" and two zip-lines in play to double the potential for mishaps. Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media produce, with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Curry executive producing; with the original format series created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.