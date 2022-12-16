House of the Dragon: Tom Glynn-Carney on Season 2, Joffrey Comparisons

Though the second season of House of the Dragon hasn't started filming yet, Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon II Targaryen) is already getting comparisons to Game of Thrones' psychotic boy king, Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). Similar to Joffrey on the original HBO series, Aegon's ascension to the Iron Throne was a controversial one as his father, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), picked his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy) to be his successor. Yet, Queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke) declared that Viserys changed his mind while on his deathbed, naming their son Aegon instead.

Tom Glynn-Carney on Being a Wildcard on 'House of the Dragon'

"There's been a couple of comments thrown about on social media, but I don't pay attention to them," Glynn-Carney said (via Entertainment Weekly) on his comparisons to Gleeson's character during a "Game of Thrones" convention this past weekend. "It's a compliment to me, if anything, that I'm doing my job, and it's having the impact that is required." Aegon's vicious actions before stealing his half-sister's place on the Iron Throne include raping a serving girl off-camera and fathering numerous bastards. The actor's looking for some serious character growth during the upcoming season, which is expected to begin filming in March 2023.

"In one of the first meetings I had with [season one showrunners] Miguel [Sapochnik] and Ryan [Condal]," Glynn-Carney said. "We spoke about Aegon and his unpredictability. I was saying that I wanted to have him teeing on the edge the entire time. The coin could flip onto any side, and we should never know which way it's gonna go. People will make their own decisions, but I just want to keep that kind of center of gravity."

The actor also sees similarities with Gleeson's Joffrey. "They're unlikable. They're tortured and have deep, deep issues, which is a lot of fun to play as an actor, but I also see [Aegon] as being incredibly complex. He's not an out-and-out psychopath," Glynn-Carney continued. "I'm not saying Joffrey is, but I see a multilayered character that just has the endless potential of pits of vulnerability and empathy and things that we don't see that I think it's important to have at least a flavor of because it brings the humanity to him, and that's what pulls people in two separate directions." For more including exploring more of Aegon and appearing with Gleeson on the panel, you can check out the piece here.