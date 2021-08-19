HouseBroken Season 1 Episode 9 Review: A Parrot Redeems FOX Series

Heads up, there may be some spoilers ahead so be warned if you haven't watched this episode yet. Now, let's get to talking about this episode and all it entails (pun not intended). FOX's HouseBroken seems to have found its' footing again after last week, with an episode that introduces challenges to a set of characters we've already been through introductions for time and time again. The parallels to a Clue-style plot make everything much more fun and interesting, developing a connection to the characters like we should be able to do in previous episodes. When Jill (Chief, Honey, & Bubbles' owner) frets over her mother's last-minute visit with her pet parrot, Nathan, whose sociopathic tendencies get to the nerve of the therapy group.

While Jill and her mother are out at Kohl's, the depiction of the checkout line being hilariously real, the pets experience the dramatics of a storm shutting power off temporarily. When lights go back on, feather and a parrot's open cage signal a bad road ahead. Slowly the HouseBroken pets reveal their own truths under the investigative pressure, showcasing a truly nice example of character development in the moment.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Did It? | Season 1 Ep. 9 | HOUSEBROKEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvWUiav3O_E)

From the smart Armie Hammer-related joke to the absurdity of the raccoon character living in Jill's shed, the comedic timing on HouseBroken was much better this time around. The quick and enticing dialogue and situational comedy elevated this story above most others from this season. True progress has been made, finally talking about the relationship ups and downs between The Grey One and Tabitha as well as Shel opening up about faking how great his love life was. It was a refreshing feeling to come away from this episode of HouseBroken with laughter and eagerness to view the next episode. Also, the teamwork between Chief and Honey was a perfect reflection of their honest relationship outside of the overused trope of loveless relationship we almost saw in them.

HouseBroken Season 1 Episode 9 "Who Done It?" Review by Brittney Bender 8 / 10 HouseBroken stepped up its game with this episode, evolving and developing our favorite characters and showing audiences what the best of this series can look like going forward.