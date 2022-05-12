Hulu Subscribers Have Chance at 3 Free Months of Xbox PC Game Pass

Do you like streaming movies and TV shows on Hulu? Do you like PC gaming? Good news! As part of its ongoing commitment to providing subscribers with added value, Hulu announced today that it is partnering with Xbox to offer Hulu subscribers three free months of PC Game Pass.

Game Pass is the gaming equivalent of subscribing to a streaming service. It offers over 100 games that are currently available on the Xbox library to play as part of the service. This includes exclusive PC versions of games like the Halo series including the latest, Halo Infinite, the Gears of War games series, and games in every imaginable genre including RPGs, RTS, and various cult indies like the just-released Samurai sidescroller Trek to Yomi and the challenging cult combination of old school Legend of Zelda and Souls-alike Tunic.

Hulu likes to take the viewer into consideration first when making decisions, through the stories the streamer brings to life, and by giving Hulu subscribers the opportunity to engage with their favorite shows, films, and brands through select perks and activations. That includes the "Hulu Friends with Benefits" initiative, Hulu's way of thanking you for simply being a fan – because that's what friends are for.

Beginning today, eligible* subscribers may receive three free months of PC Game Pass. The offer is available for redemption via hulu.com/pcgamepass through July 23, 2022, and gives members access to over 100 high-quality games on Windows PC including Minecraft, Microsoft Flight Simulator, iconic Bethesda games, new day-one titles, and the EA Play on PC catalog unlocking access to a collection of EA's top titles, exclusive in-game rewards, and early trials of select new games. All are available to download and play on your PC, with more added every week!

*Alas, this offer is valid in the U.S. for Hulu subscribers in good standing and new Xbox Game Pass members only.