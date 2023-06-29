Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, ruby soho, tony khan, wrestling

Hypocrisy: Tony Khan Makes Last Minute Change to AEW Dynamite

Just because Britt Baker was sick doesn't make Tony Khan changing AEW Dynamite matches around any different than what Vince McMahon did on Smackdown.

🗣️ Once again folks, Tony Khan has pulled another fast one on The Chadster! 😤 Last night on AEW Dynamite there was supposed to be a match between Ruby Soho and Dr. Britt Baker. But alas! Dr. Baker was sick. Can you believe it? An unexpected illness? For The Chadster, probably a plot by Khan to unfairly change things around, while WWE has been getting lots of negative attention for Vince McMahon doing the exact same thing recently on WWE Smackdown! Hypocrisy much?! 🧐

The Outcasts' Ruby Soho found herself in the ring with local jobber Alexia Nicole instead. 😠 Soho didn't just beat Nicole. No, she applied the Lock Jaw, Dr. Britt Baker's signature move! 💢 The Chadster could not believe his eyes! So disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! And guess what happened next? Soho then goes ahead to spray paint poor Nicole with a "L". 😡

Then, as if this wasn't already a slap in the face to everyone who respects what WWE has done for the wrestling business, Soho had the nerve to call out Dr. Baker, disputing her fans and making a mockery of her achievements. 🚫 Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster has to say 🗣️ – Tony Khan, you just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. One would think that with Baker unable to compete due to illness, the show would move on. But nope! Tony Khan just had to throw The Chadster a curveball by having Soho beat a jobber and then proceed to cut a promo on Baker. 🗣️ Not only is this plain disrespectful but truly, it is a testament to how low AEW's promotional tactics can stoop to build excitement for an upcoming match.

Of course, as usual, Tony Khan's antics aren't restricted to television. The Chadster had a dream last night, and guess who was center stage of it? 🛌 That's right! Tony Khan himself, torturing The Chadster in bondage! In the dream, The Chadster was tied to a chair while Tony Khan rattled off a list of AEW's accomplishments. "I'm going to fill up Wembley Stadium, Chad," he whispered in The Chadster's ear while The Chadster was helplessly restrained. "I'm going to stuff it full… of people." Imagine the audacity of having to listen to Tony Khan touting these false victories. 💨💨 He's dangling them in The Chadster's face all while The Chadster can't do anything about it. 🙄 The Chadster woke up shivering and covered in sweat. It was a horror show! 😱

To conclude this post, The Chadster's gotta ask: Tony Khan, why are you so obsessed with The Chadster? It's high time you let fair play take its course and stop trying to cheese off The Chadster and his fellow WWE fans. Your stunts on AEW Dynamite were nothing short of blasphemous to professional wrestling. It's time to stand up and say it for what it is – if AEW continues on this path, it will be the biggest slap in Vince McMahon's face, and an insult to the entire wrestling industry. 😡

Due to illness, 2022 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Winner Dr. Britt Baker DMD isn't cleared to wrestle tonight vs Ruby Soho Ruby Soho will be in action tonight, + the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Britt Baker vs Ruby Soho will take place next week. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

