I Am Groot: James Gunn Clarifies Baby Groot/OG Groot Confusion

Since it's 2022 and fans are still not aware of what Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) remembers following the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, franchise director and I Am Groot creator James Gunn answered a fan question over Twitter about how Groot's memories work. "After watching "I AM GROOT" shorts, I'm curious… how does this new Groot's memories work? He clearly remembers his older self's sacrifice, as one of the episodes indicates. Just curious."

Gunn responded, "He does not (in the same way I don't remember what my father did – OG Groot is not his "self"). But I'm sure he's been told the heroic stories thousands of times by his galactic parents." There you have it. Baby Groot (or is it "Teenager" by now?) doesn't retain any memories of his former adult self that he spawned from. The adult version (also voiced by Diesel) sacrificed himself to save his friends during the Battle of Xandar during the events of the 2014 film. His best friend and lifelong traveling companion Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) planted from his remains and sprouted the new Baby Groot, who's since survived into adolescence, but is running through a petulant stage.

Disney+ continues his adventures in a series of five standalone shorts involving the flora colossus' misadventures in baby form. The final short, "Magnum Opus," also features Cooper's character. Groot was featured in both GOTG films, along with the third and final upcoming film that will feature the original crew.

He's also in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, 2022's Thor: Love & Thunder, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which also stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Chukwidi Iwuji, Daniela Melchior, and Maria Bakalova comes to theaters on 2023.