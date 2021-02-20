Spencer Sutherland (Afterlife of the Party) will have some seriously deadly explaining to do as the newest cast member of Amazon Prime and writer/EP Sara Goodman's (Preacher, Gossip Girl) series take on I Know What You Did Last Summer. Based on the hit 1997 horror film as well as Lois Duncan's 1973 novel, the series is set in a town full of secrets where a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. Sutherland joins fellow cast members Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, Bill Heck, and Sonya Balmores. Craig Macneill (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Castle Rock) has been tapped to direct the pilot.

"The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie," said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television for Amazon Studios at the news was announced in October 2020. "Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan-favorite film."

Shay Hatten, Original Film's Neal Moritz, and Pavun Shetty, and Atomic Monster's James Wan, Rob Hackett, and Michael Clear are set to executive produce alongside Goodman, with Sony Pictures Television producing. "We are thrilled to have 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,' said Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. "Neal Moritz and Original Films' development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman's contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller."

Directed by Jim Gillespie (Eye See You, Billionaire Ransom) and originally starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe, and more, I Know What You Did Last Summer focused on four young friends bound by a tragic accident and cover-up who find themselves reunited and stalked by a hook-wielding maniac in their small seaside town.