Last month, we learned that Craig Macneill (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Castle Rock) had been tapped to direct the pilot of Amazon Prime and writer/EP Sara Goodman's (Preacher, Gossip Girl) series take on 1997 box office hit horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer. Now we're learning who else is set to join the cast- to be either the hero, a "big bad," or a victim. Sonya Balmores (Marvel's Inhumans) is joining the modern take on the original film (and Lois Duncan's 1973 novel) in a recurring role. Set in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. No details were released regarding the character Balmores will be portraying (Deadline Hollywood). Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, and Bill Heck also star.

"The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie," said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television for Amazon Studios at the time production news was announced in October 2020. "Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan-favorite film."

Shay Hatten, Original Film's Neal Moritz, and Pavun Shetty, and Atomic Monster's James Wan, Rob Hackett, and Michael Clear are set to executive produce alongside Goodman, with Sony Pictures Television producing. "We are thrilled to have 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,' said Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. "Neal Moritz and Original Films' development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman's contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller."

Directed by Jim Gillespie (Eye See You, Billionaire Ransom) and originally starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe, and more, I Know What You Did Last Summer focused on four young friends bound by a tragic accident and cover-up who find themselves reunited and stalked by a hook-wielding maniac in their small seaside town.