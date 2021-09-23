I Know What You Did Last Summer Official Trailer: Everyone Is Guilty

Following up on the release of the first teaser earlier this month and with less than a month to go until its October 15 premiere, Amazon Prime and writer, showrunner & EP Sara Goodman (Preacher, Gossip Girl) have released the official trailer for their series take on I Know What You Did Last Summer. Based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel that also served as the basis of the iconic 1997 film, the series is set in a town full of secrets where a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night- a killer who has no intentions of stopping until they get their revenge. The following clip does a disturbing job of letting viewers know that everyone is guilty. And that no one is safe…

So with that in mind, here's a look at the horror still to come via the official trailer, followed by a series overview and the original teaser for Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer, hitting the streamer on October 15th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Know What You Did Last Summer | Official Teaser | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmbWNRPPNyY)

One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who's after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

With a pilot directed by Craig Macneill (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), the series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. Amazon Prime's I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Goodman executive produces alongside Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster's James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill, and Shay Hatten.