IATSE, AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement on New Deal: What's Next?

When AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) finally came to its senses last year and finalized deals with SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and WGA (Writers Guild of America), some folks were under the impression that meant smooth sailing for television and film for the immediate future. While the negotiations may not have gotten the headlines that the other two unions received, if the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) moved forward with a labor strike, we would see production shutdowns, the likes of which we've never seen before. Thankfully, we learned on Tuesday night that might not be the case, with IATSE and AMPTP reaching a tentative agreement on a new deal.

In a letter from IATSE leaders to its members of its 13 Locals in Hollywood, the union noted that a complete summary of the tentative agreement would be available in the next few days, with local town hall meetings and a webinar also planned. Here's a look at the highlights noted in the letter – which was signed by The correspondence to members was signed by Tobey Bays of Local 44, Cathy Repola of Local 700, Greg Reeves of Local 728, Bob Denne of Local 729, Chuck Parker of Local 800, DeJon Ellis Jr of Local 80, Alex Tonisson of Local 600, Marcy Brooks of Local 884, Patric Abaravich of Local 871, Karen Westerfield of Local 706, Brigitta Romanov of Local 892, Adam Nestra-West of Local 705, and Scott Bernard of Local 685.

Here's a look at the joint statement released by IATSE and AMPTP shortly after, also detailing some of the next steps.:

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) announced a tentative agreement on all issues for the Hollywood Basic Agreement and Videotape Agreement negotiations. The tentative agreement is now pending ratification by the unions' membership. Members and signatories will have the opportunity to review the agreement in the form of a Detailed Summary 2-3 days following this announcement, as well as a Memorandum of Agreement (M.O.A.) an estimated 2 weeks following this announcement. The parties now look forward to closing negotiations for the Area Standards Agreement.

So what happens from here? The IATSE Basic Agreement covers approximately 50,000 members of the mostly L.A.-based 13 West Coast Locals. A new "Area Standards Agreement" that was mentioned in the letter and in the statement still needs to be finalized for the 23 Locals across the country – comprising approximately 20,000 members. Looking at the timeline laid out by both parties, it looks like the entertainment industry could be breathing a little easier by August.

