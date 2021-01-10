Impact Genesis Results: K.C. Navarro vs. Blake Christian

Hi everyone, and welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Genesis special, a sacred duty that The Chadster takes extremely seriously, which is more than can be said for some of the clowns The Chadster is forced to work with. Like, The Chadster gets it, El Presidente. You used to run a South American dictatorship and now you think you're too good to post keyword-rich SEO optimized text about Impact Genesis so that Bleeding Cool can get the clicks it deserves for these articles.

Well, The Chadster takes that responsibility very seriously, so I post this paragraph about Impact Genesis without the slightest hint of irony:

Impact Wrestling's first Impact Plus special of 2021, Genesis, emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN on Saturday, January 9th. With the Hard to Kill PPV only a week away, Genesis is focused primarily on the return of the Super X Cup tournament, which will take place entirely during the show. The tournament's brackets pit Ace Austin against Suicide, Daivari vs. Cousin Jake, Crazzy Steve vs. Trey Lamar, and KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian in the opening round, while the semi-finals and final will take place later in the night. In addition, Genesis features an I Quit match between Moose and Willie Mack that will, hopefully, settle the pair's differences once and for all. Finally, in the last advertised match of the show, Jazz delays her retirement one more time for a one-on-one match with Jordynne Grace. Of course, it would be surprising if there weren't at least a few developments in the matchups planned for Hard to Kill on tonight's show.

Impact Genesis Results

Blake Christian vs. K.C. Navarro

Blake Christian and K.C. Navarro introduce themselves to the Impact audience in a pre-match video before their first-round Super X Cup match. The Chadster isn't too sure how he feels about this Super X stuff. The Chadster doesn't fully trust any wrestler whose feet leave the ground too often.

That being said, these guys do spend a lot of time working armbars on each other at the start of the match, which is a step in the right direction. But they get flashier as the match goes along.

Winner: Blake Christian

These two had a very impressive match, which is not The Chadster's cup of tea. The Chadster doesn't like to be impressed. The Chadster also doesn't like tea, for that matter. It's too exotic for my taste.

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Genesis continues, and The Chadster has the displeasure of passing you off to an absolutely loathsome man I'm sorry to have ever had the misfortune of meeting, Jude Terror, to cover the next match. Check back soon.

