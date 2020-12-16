Impact Sets Matches for 2021 Shows; Clip Shows to Close Out 2020

Howdy folks. Chadster here. Before I talk about what's going on with Impact Wrestling, I want to address the elephant in the room. A lot of people have been reaching out to Bleeding Cool and wondering whether The Chadster is okay after yesterday's news that WWE Raw scored its lowest ratings of all time. Yes, as my boisterous colleague El Presidente said in yesterday's ratings article, I did spend some time in my garage with a case of White Claw seltzer. But I'm better now. You see, The Chadster has figured out that Vince McMahon is just testing me. He wants to see just how devoted a fan The Chadster is, and The Chadster will not disappoint. I won't let you down, Vince! Have faith in The Chadster! Okay. Impact.

Impact, on the other hand, may disappoint if you were hoping for new wrestling content over the next two weeks. Impact will be airing "Holiday Specials" which will feature "best of" content from 2020 as well as awards. The next Impact to feature new wrestling will be the January 5th episode of Impact on AXS TV, with a match booked between Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards to finally settle their long-running feud once and for all. Moose will face Willie Mack in an I Quit match at Genesis on January 9th. That should keep Moose busy while Rich Swann teams up with the Motor City Machine Guns to take on Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers at Hard to Kill on January 16th, and Moose can finally get into that world title feud with Swann for the next PPV after that. The finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament will also likely take place at Hard to Kill, though Impact hasn't made that official just yet.