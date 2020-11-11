Impact Wrestling Recap – Things Get Dark for Deonna Purrazzo

On Impact Wrestling this week, Sami Callihan goes after Eddie Edwards with a bat, Karl Anderson takes on Josh Alexander, and more!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Impact Wrestling Edition. Impact is the perfect Tuesday chaser to wash away the awful taste of WWE Monday Night Raw. The big storyline running through Impact right now is still the mystery of who shot John E. Bravo, but we're sure to get some great wrestling tonight as well. And we're gonna tell you all about it, because honestly, who can keep up with all the wrestling on television every week unless they're getting paid to watch it like I am?

Impact Wrestling Recap for November 10th, 2020 Part 2

Tommy Dreamer interrogates James Mitchell about possibly shooting John E. Bravo. Mitchell admits he has all the motive to shoot Bravo to spits Rosemary, but he says he wouldn't use a gun, and he also wouldn't waste Bravo's pure virgin blood. Dreamer wants to believe Mitchell, but the lie detector test says he's lying. Mitchell says deception runs through his veins, but he didn't do it. He thinks he knows who did, though.

Chris Bey comes out to the ring. Eddie Edwards comes to the ring. They have a match. Edwards wins it.

Eddie Edwards defeats Chris Bey.

Bey brings a steel chair into the ring. Eddie doesn't back down. But then the lights go out, and Sami Callahan appears in the ring with a baseball bat. He assaults Edwards with it. Rich Swann runs out to make the save. Old Man Shamrock runs out to make the save from the save. Shamrock moves really well for a 75-year-old. You gotta give him that. The Rascalz run out to make the save from the save: Callahan and his crew retreat.

Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K approach Jordynne Grace backstage. Kaleb asks Jordynne to be Dashwood's partner in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament. Grace makes Dashwood ask it. Dashwood does it. Grace says Dashwood can have the opportunity to earn her trust at Turning Point on Saturday. Impact takes a commercial break.

Rich Swann thanks the Rascalz for helping him and Eddie Edwards out. Since the Rascalz are being evicted from Impact next week, Swann suggests they do something special and go out with a bang. Swan wants to team up with Trey to face Dez and Wentz next week on Impact. They agree.

The Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week is Beer Money vs. British Invasion at Turning Point 2009. Eric Young tries to interfere in the match on behalf of the British Invasion, but Kevin Nash comes out to stop him. But then he turns on James Storm. Did Russo book this?

Gia Miller asks Deonna Purrazzo about her No Disqualification Match against Su Yung at Turning Point. Purrazzo admits this is in Yung's wheelhouse, but she says she always has a plan. But while she's talking, Kimber Lee, who was at her side, disappears. Purraszo looks for her and finds a message scrawled in blood on a window: "You think you're alone now." Lee's corpse (or unconscious body) is thrown against the other side of the window. Spooky!

Tommy Dreamer agrees to investigate accusations made by James Mitchell. Havok is next to be interrogated by Dreamer. He accuses her of shooting Bravo as revenge because Rosemary forced Havok to bring back James Mitchell. Havok tells Dreamer he should ask Rosemary those questions. Dreamer says he will but notes that Havok never answered.

Reno Scum comes to the ring, proving once and for all that you can wear bondage pants in your thirties. Crazzy Steve and Fallah Bahh come out. They have a match. The one with the bum flap pins Fallah Bahh.

Reno Scum defeats Crazzy Steve and Fallah Bahh.

Chris Sabin asks James Storm to be his partner at Turning Point. Storm agrees. They drink some beers. Storm says his catchphrase. Impact takes a commercial break.

A doctor examines Willie Mack backstage. HE has a bruised larynx, but he's cleared to wrestle. Unfortunately, Moose attacks him at the trainer. Mack chokes him with a stethoscope. They'll have a match at Turning Point.

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne give us the updated card for Turning Point. Moose vs. Willie Mack. Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari. Brian Myers vs. Swoggle. Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. The North vs. the Good Brothers. Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazoo. And Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan. They didn't mention the Sabin/Storm match, but it's happening as far as I know.

The North head to the ring. The Good Brothers follow. Karl Anderson and Josh Alexander have a match. It's the sort of match that spends more time than it probably should on headlocks. It ends when Ethan Page gets involved in the match.

Karl Anderson defeats Josh Alexander by disqualification.

The North and the Good Brothers brawl as Impact officials try to break it up. Impact goes off the air like that.

It was a fun episode. Impact is always entertaining. I would probably watch it even if I weren't being paid too.

Tomorrow, we've got both AEW Dynamite NXT here in The Shovel, and I tend to mostly enjoy both of those shows too, so if you like mostly positive and only a little bit snarky wrestling recaps, tomorrow's your best bet. See you then, losers!

