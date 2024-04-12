Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 2, teaser

Interview with the Vampire Posts "Bloodthirsty" Season 2 Mini-Teaser

Check out a new "Bloodthirsty" teaser for AMC's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson & Delainey Hayles-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

In the two previously released mini-teasers for the second season of AMC/AMC+ & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, the spotlight has been focused on our main players. The first centered on Anderson's Louis and the memories that seem to be finding their way back to him. Following that, Hayles' Claudia is shown to be a spark in the darkness of Louis' world – and possibly the spark that helps Molloy (Bogosian) trigger Louis's lost memories. For this go-around, it would appear that the "Bloodthirsty" teaser is a nod to Reid's Lestat – though all four of our vampires are flashing their fangs, so we might be looking at a real bloodbath this season.

Here's a look back at the mini-teasers focusing on Louis & Claudia, followed by the clip that was recently released:

And here's the extended look at the second season that was released earlier this month – with AMC/AMC+'s Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire returning on May 12th:

Previously, we learned that Ben Daniels and Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) had joined the cast to play Santiago and Madeleine. In addition, Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) has joined the series, with David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) set to guest star. Here's a look back at the extended clip & sneak peek from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

