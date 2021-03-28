Invincible S01E04 Preview: A Friendly Father/Son Flight to Mt. Everest

Since we recognize that there are still some of you catching up on the first three episodes of Amazon Prime's adult animation adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker's Invincible, we're going to keep things a little vague to avoid spoilers. Let's just say that Robot (Zachary Quinto) has a very good reason to have to recruit a new Guardians of the Globe team, Det. Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown) has a lot more questions than answers now from Omni-Man (JK Simmons)- as does Debbie (Sandra Oh), and Mark (Steven Yeun) is learning quickly that juggling personal life and a costumed life isn't easy (and he isn't even aware of the bigger picture- yet). And those are just the first three episodes- which brings us to a sneak preview of the next chapter in Mark's journey of self-discovery.

Here's a look at a preview for this Friday's fourth episode of Invincible- a sweet and innocent father-son race to the top of Mt. Everest (though at this point, is anything "sweet and innocent" anymore?):

You lucky ducks get to watch a sneak peek of Invincible Episode 4, right here, right now: pic.twitter.com/ca48qJZPYL — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 28, 2021

From the comic book co-created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and illustrated by Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet- Omni-Man. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Malese Jow as Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Nicole Byer as new characters Fiona and Vanessa, Jon Hamm as new character Steve, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Michael Dorn as Battle Beast, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.