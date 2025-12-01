It: Welcome to Derry, Mister Miracle & Lanterns: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, December 1st, 2025:

It: Welcome to Derry Episode 7 Trailer; Rider on Grogan/Ronnie Dynamic

Before Lanterns, This Green Lantern Series Nearly Became a Reality

Mister Miracle: Tom King Writing Every Episode; Shares Series Update

Buffy: Ryan K. Armstrong Can't Say Much About Pilot "Until Next Year"

Doctor Who: "Land/Sea" Character Posters, New BTS Video Released

Dropout Debuts Very Important People – Season Three This Week

WWE Survivor Series Review: Giving Thanks for the Greatest PLE Ever

Stranger Things 5 Poster Had Subtle, "Intentional" Spoiler: Schnapp

Stranger Things 5: Sadie Sink Discusses Max's Evolution, Vecna & More

The King of Queens Co-Creator on Show's Legacy, Reboot Pitch to Sony

Smiling Friends S03E08 Preview: Glep's Really Not Having a Great Xmas

It: Welcome to Derry: Our S01E06: "In the Name of the Father" Preview

The Road Goes Acoustic: Here's Our "The Hall, Little Rock, AK" Preview

Tracker Season 3: Here's Our Updated S03E07: "Eat the Rich" Preview

Doctor Who: How "Land/Sea" Spinoff Series & Torchwood: CoE Connect

