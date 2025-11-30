Posted in: TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, newlitg

Ahsoka with Claudia Black in The Daily LITG, 30th November 2025

Ahsoka with Claudia Black was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Ahsoka with Claudia Black tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories for yet another day

Explore the top trending stories in comics, TV, and pop culture from the past 24 hours

Catch up on LITG highlights from previous years, including Star Wars and Batman buzz

See which comic industry birthdays and news are keeping the community talking today

Ahsoka with Claudia Black was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Ahsoka with Claudia Black and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Frank Miller's Deadpool & Wolverine

And a few of my other stories from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Something Something Sean Hannity Something

LITG three years ago, Reacher Funko

LITG four years ago, The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con

LITG five years ago, Batman and Catwoman up a tree, *******

But Bleeding Cool can reveal that it's not just Batman and Catwoman…

LITG six years ago, John Byrne was going red.

And Thor #1 got leaked – just as King In Black will do today.

LITG seven years ago… Kyle Rayner was out.

And DC Nation hit the skids too.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. It would have been Keith Giffen's birthday today.

Lady Death creator Brian Pulido.

Rob Croonenborghs , FUBAR contributor

, FUBAR contributor Comic book journalist Seb Patrick.

Comic book journalist and cosplayer Erin Manzo

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!