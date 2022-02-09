Jackass Star Steve-O Tested Positive For COVID At The Royal Rumble

While I'm sure you've read by now that there was plenty of jackassery to go around backstage at last week's Royal Rumble event, it turns out one of the most synonymous people with the term had to leave upon arriving. Steve-O joined his Jackass Forever co-stars at WWE's big annual event last Saturday to support Johnny Knoxville, who wrestled in the 30-Man match. But it turns out that WWE is in fact taking this whole COVID-19 pandemic seriously (at least at the moment) and tested all of them as soon as they arrived and that's where Steve-O's time at the event ended abruptly.

Steve-O revealed on a new vlog that all of the Jackass Forever stars were required to take a COVID test as soon as they arrived at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, the site of last week's Royal Rumble. While everyone else got the all-clear, Steve-O tested positive and as a result, had to leave the event. "Now, keep in mind, we've been getting tested for COVID every single day, no matter what we're doing, and we're always negative until I show up at the Royal Rumble and they say I was positive."

Upon leaving the arena, Steve-O was forced to immediately realize two things: he would now be missing that week's Jackass Forever premiere in Los Angeles and he was stuck in St. Louis. "So now I gotta leave the Royal Rumble immediately and I'm stuck in St. Louis. I can't go into the airport. I can't get on an airplane. So what do I do? I get my tour bus driver to come pick me up. We're parked in a parking lot in Missouri. Turns out getting the bus wrapped with my face all over it drew some attention. So we drove all the way home to LA where the premiere is happening without me." (H/T Fightful)

Who knows if WWE had anything planned for Steve-O onscreen that night, but if he did appear, it wouldn't be the first time. In October of 2006, he appeared with co-star Chris Pontius on an episode of Raw to promote Jackass 2 and both guys wound up on the receiving end of a beating from Umaga.

Between his two WWE experiences, maybe Steve-O got off easier with COVID.