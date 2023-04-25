Jessica Jones: Krysten Ritter Offers Update on Possible MCU Debut Michael Rosenbaum asked Krysten Ritter about the future of Jessica Jones and a possible MCU debut during this week's Inside of You podcast.

A new week brings another new episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast – and this week is definitely going to be one of those "great content" weeks. That's because host Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) has none other than Krysten Ritter on for the little-more-than-an-hour. At a time when Netflix-Marvel stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio & Jon Bernthal have made or are making the move over into Marvel Studios' MCU, there's a lot for Rosenbaum and Ritter to unpack when it comes to Jessica Jones. But that's far from all, as the two also discuss Ritter's time on Breaking Bad & Don't Trust the B in Apartment, the power of Jessica Jones co-star David Tennant's Doctor Who fandom, her upcoming spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes, and a whole lot more. In addition, Ritter discusses how she approaches roles and deals with the anxieties brought on by behind-the-scenes pressure.

After a reminder that Cox and D'Onofrio are returning for Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, Rosenbaum asks Ritter about the chance of Jessica Jones returning. "I have no idea. I hope so," responded Ritter, keeping her response to that when Rosenbaum followed up by asking Ritter if she thinks that she will get the call. As Ritter references, Marvel Studios' security/spoiler team can be pretty impressive, so anything and everything would need to be on lockdown anyway. Look no further than how long Marvel Studios takes to confirm casting, even after actors have been photographed on set (or with Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson confirms casting news during a con panel). But just so there's no doubt about Ritter's interest in a return, she quickly puts those to rest: "Of course, I would be there in a second. I'd have my boots and jacket on – ready to rock." From there, Rosenbaum and Ritter discuss how Ritter was the factor in Jessica Jones' physical/fashion look and how Ritter finds that to be an essential part of getting into a character. Here's a look at the full episode – and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You YouTube Channel here: