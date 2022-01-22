Jon Moxley Punctuates Return with Decisive Victory on AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley returned on AEW Dynamite this week, cutting an emotional promo about his journey through alcohol addiction and recovery. On AEW Rampage on Friday, Moxley faced Ethan Page in the opening match and showed he hasn't lost a step in the ring. On top of all that, Moxley looks healthy and in great shape, and all of it is just so disrespectful to WWE.

The Chadster knows a little something about the struggles of substance abuse. For example, when AEW Dynamite defeated WWE Raw in the ratings this week, The Chadster locked himself in the garage with a six-pack of White Claw Seltzer and drank every single seltzer in the pack. Therefore, The Chadster has nothing but the utmost respect for Jon Moxley for recognizing a problem and seeking help for it. The only issue The Chadster has is: why did Moxley have to come back and boost Dynamite to a ratings victory when he could have walked through the forbidden door and entered the WWE Royal Rumble instead? Seth Rollins even shouted out his former Shield mate on Smackdown this week.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Great to See Jon Moxley Back Where he Belongs | AEW Dynamite, 1/19/22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbKccBmvv28)

Instead, Moxley stared down Bryan Danielson after the match, creating anticipation for a future confrontation in AEW and stealing attention from WWE's PPV next week. Auughh man! So unfair!

Also on Rampage this week, Trent picked up a win over Nick Jackson, and Hook beat Serpentico. After that match, Hook got into a scuffle with QT Marshall at the top of the ramp. Can The Chadster just say how unfair it is to WWE that Hook is so over? And how little Tony Khan must understand about the wrestling business when he didn't punish Hook for getting over on his own and instead rewarded him with a push?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Trent Beretta Puts His Best Foot Forward Against Longtime Rival Nick Jackson | AEW Rampage, 1/21/22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aehIfybp8ss)

Finally, in the main event, Jade Cargill successfully defended the TBS Championship against Anna Jay, once again looking to distract from WWE bringing back legends like Summer Rae by continuing to develop their young female talent. So disrespectful!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Did Jade Cargill Remain Undefeated in her First TBS Championship Defense? | AEW Rampage, 1/21/22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuitx7s0Evo)

Things are only going to be worse next week with AEW feeling confident after this week, which is so unfair when people should be focusing on the Rumble. But The Chadster has come to expect nothing less from these jokers who think entertaining wrestling fans is more important than upholding the traditions that Vince McMahon has established over the last two decades.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling