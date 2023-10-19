Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Juice Robinson Wins Battle Royal for Shot at Dynamite Diamond Ring

AEW delivers another blow to WWE with Juice Robinson's unfair victory! 😡 Dig into The Chadster's latest critique of Tony Khan's shenanigans. 😠👊

Hello, faithful followers of The Chadster's wrestling wisdom! 👋😎 In the latest AEW Dynamite 💥, The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes 😲🤯 as Juice Robinson staged quite the stunt in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale 🎪🤼‍♂️. Surprise, surprise, he won the chance 🎁 to face off with none other than the AEW World Champion, MJF, 🏆 in a one-on-one for the Dynamite Diamond Ring 💍next week. 😠🔥 Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😭 Once again, AEW and that millionaire meddler, Tony Khan, spinning their machinations against WWE's time-honored traditions. 🙅‍♂️🐍

Picture this turmoil 🌪️ the AEW circus 🎪 orchestrated: all manner of brawls breaking out across the ring 🥊 as wrestlers like Dustin Rhodes, Matt Hardy and the Hardy Kin, Jake Hager, and more got their hands 👋 dirty. 🤼‍♂️ Meanwhile, MJF, 🏆 sitting pretty in the broadcast booth, 👑 sketched out sinister plots, 😈 offering massive moolah 💰 to Dustin to eliminate Juice Robinson. It's just so disrespectful 😤 🚫 to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 👏😔.

With a Canadian Destroyer here and an elimination there, things were getting pretty intense! 🚀 But then, out of the blue, not content with watching from afar, Jay White barged into the scene, 🌪️ ambushing MJF right by the booth! The nerve 😡, creating unpredictable chaos to give viewers a sense of excitement! 📺😮 The Chadster is fairly certain that all these conspiring creatures have literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 🧑‍🍳🔪😱

And 👏 do 👏 not 👏 even 👏 get 👏 The Chadster started 👏 on the shenanigans 😡 that followed. Juice Robinson and Max Caster, engaged in a tense duel 🤫 right on the ring apron. Just when Juice seemed to have dipped out of luck 😖, he managed to eliminate Caster and take the victory 🏆. But then, Jay White assaulted MJF and re-stole his cherished championship belt 😈💼. THIS is how they respect their world titles? 🤔🏆 Have they no dignity? 😷 This just goes to show, as The Chadster has said over and over, those in the AEW just do not understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 👎🎭

Now, imagine The Chadster's rage 😠😡 as AEW Dynamite finally ended 🛑 and Juice began to celebrate what he probably believes was some sort of 'victory.' 😤🍾 The Chadster took a good aim 🎯 and chucked one of his precious White Claw seltzers 💦 right at the screen! Except it was too late! The seltzer hit the screen just as Young Sheldon 📺👦, one of The Chadster's favorite non-wrestling shows, aired. 😭😱 Now The Chadster can't watch Young Sheldon because of the White Claw soaking the TV. Totally Tony Khan's fault, of course! 😤 And let's not forget that Keighleyanne gave The Chadster grief 😞 when he asked her to clean up Tony Khan's mess ☔. Ugh, Tony Khan, can't the man take a break from ruining The Chadster's marriage? 💔💍

The moral of the story 😇📖, however, remains the same. Blessed be WWE 🙏⛪, and curse upon the house of Tony Khan and his AEW puppets. 😖💔 Forever they will stand stark 🥶 against everything that true wrestling embodies. 🤼‍♂️💪 Even in the midst of such trials 😩, The Chadster remains an unbiased beacon 🌟🔦 in the midst of this wrestling war. Stay tuned 📻 for more of The Chadster's discerning reviews, wrestling believers! 🙏🎉

