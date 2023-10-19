Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: , , ,

Juice Robinson Wins Battle Royal for Shot at Dynamite Diamond Ring

AEW delivers another blow to WWE with Juice Robinson's unfair victory! 😡 Dig into The Chadster's latest critique of Tony Khan's shenanigans. 😠👊

Published
by
|
Comments

Hello, faithful followers of The Chadster's wrestling wisdom! 👋😎 In the latest AEW Dynamite 💥, The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes 😲🤯 as Juice Robinson staged quite the stunt in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale 🎪🤼‍♂️. Surprise, surprise, he won the chance 🎁 to face off with none other than the AEW World Champion, MJF, 🏆 in a one-on-one for the Dynamite Diamond Ring 💍next week. 😠🔥 Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😭 Once again, AEW and that millionaire meddler, Tony Khan, spinning their machinations against WWE's time-honored traditions. 🙅‍♂️🐍

Bullet Club Gold stands tall after Juice Robinson wins the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal on AEW Dynamite
Bullet Club Gold stands tall after Juice Robinson wins the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal on AEW Dynamite

Picture this turmoil 🌪️ the AEW circus 🎪 orchestrated: all manner of brawls breaking out across the ring 🥊 as wrestlers like Dustin Rhodes, Matt Hardy and the Hardy Kin, Jake Hager, and more got their hands 👋 dirty. 🤼‍♂️ Meanwhile, MJF, 🏆 sitting pretty in the broadcast booth, 👑 sketched out sinister plots, 😈 offering massive moolah 💰 to Dustin to eliminate Juice Robinson. It's just so disrespectful 😤 🚫 to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 👏😔.

With a Canadian Destroyer here and an elimination there, things were getting pretty intense! 🚀 But then, out of the blue, not content with watching from afar, Jay White barged into the scene, 🌪️ ambushing MJF right by the booth! The nerve 😡, creating unpredictable chaos to give viewers a sense of excitement! 📺😮 The Chadster is fairly certain that all these conspiring creatures have literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 🧑‍🍳🔪😱

And 👏 do 👏 not 👏 even 👏 get 👏 The Chadster started 👏 on the shenanigans 😡 that followed. Juice Robinson and Max Caster, engaged in a tense duel 🤫 right on the ring apron. Just when Juice seemed to have dipped out of luck 😖, he managed to eliminate Caster and take the victory 🏆. But then, Jay White assaulted MJF and re-stole his cherished championship belt 😈💼. THIS is how they respect their world titles? 🤔🏆 Have they no dignity? 😷 This just goes to show, as The Chadster has said over and over, those in the AEW just do not understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 👎🎭

Now, imagine The Chadster's rage 😠😡 as AEW Dynamite finally ended 🛑 and Juice began to celebrate what he probably believes was some sort of 'victory.' 😤🍾 The Chadster took a good aim 🎯 and chucked one of his precious White Claw seltzers 💦 right at the screen! Except it was too late! The seltzer hit the screen just as Young Sheldon 📺👦, one of The Chadster's favorite non-wrestling shows, aired. 😭😱 Now The Chadster can't watch Young Sheldon because of the White Claw soaking the TV. Totally Tony Khan's fault, of course! 😤 And let's not forget that Keighleyanne gave The Chadster grief 😞 when he asked her to clean up Tony Khan's mess ☔. Ugh, Tony Khan, can't the man take a break from ruining The Chadster's marriage? 💔💍

The moral of the story 😇📖, however, remains the same. Blessed be WWE 🙏⛪, and curse upon the house of Tony Khan and his AEW puppets. 😖💔 Forever they will stand stark 🥶 against everything that true wrestling embodies. 🤼‍♂️💪 Even in the midst of such trials 😩, The Chadster remains an unbiased beacon 🌟🔦 in the midst of this wrestling war. Stay tuned 📻 for more of The Chadster's discerning reviews, wrestling believers! 🙏🎉

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Chad McMahonAbout Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. Chad’s interests also include comic books, movies, netflix, and other sports including football, baseball and basketball, both college and professional. Chad drives a Miata and is married to Keighleyanne. He loves WWE with all his heart and soul.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.