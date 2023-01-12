Junji Ito Maniac Official Trailer Less A Preview, More An Experience With the anime horror anthology hitting Netflix on January 19th, here's the trailer for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre.

We're not sure if we've gotten the point across clearly enough in our previous posts, so just so there's no confusion? We're really looking forward to having Junji Ito & Netflix's anime Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre infect our screens on January 19th. And now we have an official trailer to feed our slightly unhealthy obsession with the anime horror anthology. But before we get to the official trailer, here's a look at the titles set to be adapted: "The Strange Hikizuri Siblings," "The Story of the Mysterious Tunnel," "Ice Cream Bus," "Hanging Balloon," "Four x Four Walls," "The Sandman's Lair," "Intruder," "Long Hair in the Attic," "Mold," "Library Vision," "Tomb Town," "Layers of Terror," "The Thing that Drifted Ashore," "Tomie・Photo," "Unendurable Labyrinth," "The Bully," "Alley," "Headless Statue," "Whispering Woman," and "Soichi's Beloved Pet." We won't spoil what you get to see in the following trailer… but let's just say that it's a "sensory experience"…

So with that horrifically impressive line-up in mind, here's a look at the official trailer for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (followed by a look back at previous trailers, teasers & sneak previews):

Check out this clip that was released back in November, followed by a look back at the opening & a previous clip from Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (featuring "Paranoid"), set to hit Netflix on Thursday, January 19, 2023:

The genius Junji Ito has long been at the forefront of the Japanese horror manga world. Featuring a selection of 20 macabre masterpieces brimming with his original worldview and fascinating characters drawn in his stunning style, including popular titles such as "Hanging Balloon" and fan-favorite characters Tomie and Soichi, this animated series will totally immerse viewers in the maniacal charm of Junji Ito. Earlier in the summer, viewers were introduced to the upcoming Netflix series via a behind-the-scenes look at the project. In the following featurette, viewers learned some of the works getting the anime treatment, as well as a first-look preview at some of the early character designs.

Based on Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection, Fragments of Horror, Junji Ito: A Study From the Abyss of Horror (published by Asahi Shimbun Publications), Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is directed by character designer Shinobu Tagashira and a screenplay penned by Kaoru Sawada. With Studio DEEN handling production, Hozumi Goda is serving as sound director with music supplied by Yuki Hayashi.