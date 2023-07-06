Justified, Miranda Sings, Joe Rogan/LGBTQ & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: babylon 5, bctv daily dispatch, David Zaslav, doctor who, Joe Rogan, justified, LGBTQ, miranda sings, peaky blinders, ron desantis, venture bros

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping CHVRCHES & "Good Girls (John Carpenter Remix)," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX's What We Do in the Shadows, Ron DeSantis & Peaky Blinders, AEW/WWE, Miranda Sings, The Venture Bros, Babylon 5, Metalocalypse, SDCC 2023, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, WBD CEO David Zaslav & GQ Magazine, Joe Rogan/LGBTQ community, Allison Mack/NXIVM, Netflix's Sex Education, Netflix's Stranger Things: The First Shadow, BBC's Doctor Who, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Joe Rogan/LGBTQ Community, David Zaslav/GQ Magazine, The Venture Bros/SDCC 2023, Miranda Sings, Ron DeSantis/Peaky Blinders, Justified: City Primeval & More!

Always Sunny Season 16 Ep. 6 Review: The Gang Does It for The Kids

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5: Check Out Guillermo's Tiny Wings

DeSantis Uses Peaky Blinders Footage; Tommy Shelby's Crew Isn't Happy

AEW Dynamite Preview: Spitting on WWE's Money in the Bank Success

Miranda Sings Creator Performing Beyoncé in Blackface Video Surfaces

WWE Money in the Bank Breaks Record for WWE Arena Shows

AEW Storms Latin America, Caribbean via New Streaming Deal with ViX

Venture Bros, Babylon 5 & More Set to Screen at SDCC 2023 (Details)

My Adventures with Superman Preview: Clark Learns His Origin Story

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Debra Jo Rupp on Mrs. Hart, AHS Comparison

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in GQ Magazine Controversy

Joe Rogan Is Tired of LGBTQ Community Taking Away His Pride & Rainbows

Smallville Star Allison Mack Released from Prison in NXIVM Case

Sex Education: Ncuti Gatwa-Starrer Ends Run with Season 4 (Teaser)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Could "Hold the Key" to What's Next

Doctor Who: The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot Sequel Not Happening: Davison

Justified, Stephen A. Smith/ESPN, Twitter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E03

