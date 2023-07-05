Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: duffer brothers, netflix, preview, stranger things, teaser, the first shadow

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Could "Hold the Key" to What's Next

Set to hit the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End later this year, here's the newest teaser for Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Back in March, Stranger Things fans learned that the show's universe was going to expand in a very big – and unique – way with the live-theater production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The new prequel play is written by Kate Trefry and based on an original story by Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer, Jack Thorne, and Trefry. With Stephen Daldry directing and Justin Martin co-directing, the production is set to hit the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End later this year – but that doesn't mean that it's too early for a teaser.

Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer serve as creative producers – with 21 Laps associate-producing. Now, here's a look at the official teaser that was released earlier today for Stranger Things: The First Shadow:

#StrangerThingsOnStage will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and it might hold the key to what comes next… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3y9waLiG9j — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design by 59 Productions, movement direction by Coral Messam, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan. Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates is Technical Director, with further members of the creative team to be announced. Further ticket information, on-sale details, performance schedule, full creative team, and casting to be announced at a later date – for more info, check out the production's main website.

