WWE Money in the Bank Breaks Record for WWE Arena Shows

WWE crows about all the money it made from its record-breaking Money In The Bank event. Get ready for explosive earnings and capitalist victories, comrades!

Saludos, comrades! It is I, your faithful El Presidente, broadcasting this message directly from my compound inside an active volcano. As the molten lava bubbles around me, so too is the success of WWE in captivating the masses, capitalists and socialists alike. Muy caliente!

Earlier today, WWE dropped a bombshell of a press release, announcing that their recent spectacle, WWE Money In The Bank, set records for being the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history. Yes, comrades, from the exuberant capitalist stronghold of The O2 in London, the arena filled to the brim with fanatics, their show of sport and spectacle conquering the hearts and emptying the wallets of the proletariat faster than an undercover CIA agent infiltrating a socialist paradise!

Say what you will about the capitalist tactics, but they sure know how to put on a show! Thanks to Money in the Bank, WWE PLE's in this hot market now smell richer than Fidel Castro's cigar-smoking sessions at the Kremlin. The weekend festivities generated a combined hoard of over $5.4 million, outperforming even my dear friend Kim Jong-un's annual pong hau k'i tournament. Let's just hope Vince McMahon doesn't have plans of turning his empire into a political regime!

The Money In The Bank Premium Live Event also broke records for viewership, sponsorship, merchandise, and social media:

We saw a surge in viewership, outdoing last year's record by 17 percent and surpassing the Clash at the Castle – another capitalist extravaganza – by 30 percent. Sponsorship revenue was up by nine percent versus 2022, suggesting that the capitalism critters are sniffing around the WWE much like CIA agents around my secret nuclear facilities! The event also marked the highest-grossing arena event for venue merchandise in WWE history.

Moreover, the Money In The Bank set records for On Location fan experience packages, becoming the highest-grossing, non-WrestleMania event ever. Social media was ablaze, without any need for CIA-funded firestarters, with video views of the Bloodline Civil War Match reaching a staggering 40 million in just 48 hours. Truly capitalist numbers!

It seems WWE has managed to sell the American Dream, not only to the imperialists but also to those over the pond, as the June 30 edition of SmackDown on FOX from the O2 pulled in 2.51 million total viewers. That's a hefty increase of 17 percent from a year ago…

What's their secret, you ask? Well, it's much like commando operations in banana republics, comrades: strength, energy, and shiny gold belts. And speaking of shiny gold…I'm off to inspect my own stash held securely deep within my volcano. Until next time, comrades – keep your powerbombs explosive and your folkslam socialism alive! Hasta pronto!

