Kane Explains How A Bad Wig Destroyed The "Imposter Kane" Angle

Remember the "imposter Kane" storyline from 2006? Yeah, you do. It was the objectively silly and suspiciously short story from May of that year when the real WWE legend Kane was being haunted by odd video packages and voices, leading him to be obsessed with and terrified by the date May 19 (which was just the release date of the Kane-starring horror film See No Evil, which of course bombed) and culminating ten days after the 19th, when on May 29, a very fake-looking version of the classic "Big Red Machine" debuted on Raw and assaulted the real Kane, leading to a forgettable match between them at that June's WWE Vengeance show. The whole gimmick was killed the night after on Raw, with virtually no reasoning for what had happened and who the fake Kane was and now we finally have an explanation for what exactly happened.

Now we all know in hindsight that the imposter Kane was portrayed by current IMPACT Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows in a really lousy-looking 1997-8 Kane costume and an even worse-looking mask and wig. But what we didn't know is that it is actually entirely that bad wig's fault why we never got any solid conclusion to the abruptly-ended storyline.

The real Kane, aka current Knox County, Tennessee Mayor Glenn Jacobs, appeared this past week at the Steel City Con in Pennsylvania on a panel with fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL and he took the opportunity to discuss in detail the entire imposter Kane storyline and what exactly went wrong there.

Quote via Wrestlinginc.com:

"In Drew's case [Doc Gallows], it's kind of funny because they had that short-lived Kane thing, right? That he was the imposter Kane and what happened was… So I'd gone down and seen Drew's outfit and stuff and we'd kind of worked a little bit together before he debuted as that, down where NXT was at that time in Georgia and he's wearing this wig and it was like a synthetic hair wig and it was terrible and I was like, I remember calling I think Johnny Laurinaitis or someone and saying, 'It's great but the wig's gotta go, okay? The wig looks as fake as all get out.'"

Unfortunately, WWE didn't spring for a better wig, and wouldn't you know, when the imposter Kane made his TV debut, none other than Vince McMahon himself went nuclear over how he looked.

"They didn't switch the wig and there he is on live TV with this frizzy hair and Vince went ballistic. Not at him, but at the fact that the thing looked silly and that was actually why that whole thing was ditched was because Vince thought it made such a terrible first impression and actually made Kane, my character look bad because here you have this person — you got this guy with bad hair beating me up basically. But you know, the imposter Kane, you can tell that it was very poorly done."

So there you have it. Twas a lack of beauty that killed the beast.

If you've never seen it before or have and your brain tried to save you by making you forget it, I've included the video of the imposter Kane's debut below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "Kane" shows up to Raw: Raw, May 29, 2006 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3k7DbgZGeU)