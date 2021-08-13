Keith Lee Finally Reveals What Kept Him Away from WWE for Months

For months, it was the same story. Keith Lee desperately wanted to tell fans why he had gone missing from WWE television in February, but for still unknown reasons, he was unable to do so. Was WWE preventing him from telling his story? Did he have COVID? Was it serious? Would he be okay? Each vague tweet fueled more speculation, and more speculation fueled more rebukes from journalists, other and, and from Lee's fiance Mia Yim, outraged that fans would dare to try to stick their nose into the business that Lee himself seemed desperate to tell them about.

Speculate. Doesn't make fans entitled to our medical/personal business. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 24, 2021 Show Full Tweet

To the people offering uplifting words…. know that I appreciate you greatly. And worry not, when I say #iAmLimitless, I MEAN IT. I will try to find a way to explain everything in the most efficient way possible. Give me just a little more time. — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 24, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Nevermind that Lee himself was the one fueling that speculation with posts about how, any minute now, he would tell everyone what was going on, a story of heartbreak and triumph that would explain everything. The story of Keith Lee's absence was, simultaneously, a long-promised revelation and none of your damn business. Truly one of the universe's great paradoxes.

I wanted to do something educational, but also inspiring to tell you guys about everything since late January. Seems that is off the table for now. So….with that, I will find another way to tell guys about everything. It might simply a video of me chatting with you. We'll see. — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Lee finally broke his silence this week, posting a video message that explained where he was. And no, he wasn't being held back by braindead WWE creative who had no idea how to use a star with some of the biggest main roster potential to come out of NXT in a long time, as many speculated. As it turns out, it was medical issues after all, starting with COVID, which Lee passed to Yim, and then complicated by an inflamed heart, forbidding any kind of exercise. And then he was cleared to begin exercising again, so he got back into shape. Well, that was inspirational after all!

The first recording of this went over 13 minutes…..so I said and detailed far less, but I said enough.https://t.co/AtvGzJF7FX — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At the last minute before returning to Raw in Dallas to face Bobby Lashley last month, Lee was cleared to return to the ring, where he has begun a program of… jobbing to Lashley and Karrion Kross. Yes, there's one final twist in this tale of triumph that was never any of our business: WWE creative has no idea what to do with Keith Lee after all. But at least they can have no idea what to do with him on television, and for that, provided we are not overstepping any boundaries by doing so, we are grateful.