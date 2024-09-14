Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: anime, concert film, Crunchyroll, J-Pop, Kenshi Yonezu, KENSHI YONEZU 2023 TOUR / FANTASY, streaming, Vocaloid

Kenshi Yonezu 2023 Tour/Fantasy Concert Film Comes to US Theatres

The Kenshi Yonezu 2023 Tour/Fantasy concert film gets a US theatrical screening later this month in Los Angeles and NYC. Here's what you need to know about getting tickets...

Crunchyroll released a first-look official trailer and announced ticket sales today for the upcoming electrifying concert film, Kenshi Yonezu 2023 Tour / Fantasy, featuring globally renowned J-pop sensation Kenshi Yonezu. After gaining success with Vocaloid music under the stage name Hachi, Yonezu began producing under his real name in 2012. In addition to music, he has attracted attention for his album cover illustrations and video productions. The video for his hit single "Lemon," the long-running theme song for the TV series Unnatural, is the most-viewed music video in Japan and topped Billboard Japan's year-end charts for two consecutive years, leaving a mark on music history both in Japan and abroad.

The trailer is the first official footage from Yonezu's spectacular concert performance, held at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, on July 2, 2023. The film features many of his chart-topping hits, including a performance of "Chikyugi – Spinning Globe," the theme song from the Academy Award© winning film The Boy and the Heron, and "KICK BACK," the opening theme song for fan-favorite TV anime Chainsaw Man.

Kenshi Yonezu 2023 Tour / Fantasy will be available in theaters in Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto – and tickets are available for purchase exclusively at:

The film was acquired by Crunchyroll and is being distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Kenshi Yonezu 2023 Tour / Fantasy was taped during Yonezu's last concert performance held in Yokohama, Japan, at the Yokohama Arena on July 2, 2023. The show features some of his chart-topping hits, including "Lemon," the long-running theme song for the TV series Unnatural, for which Yonezu made Billboard chart history by becoming the first-ever act to score song of the year with the same song for two years; "Chikyugi – Spinning Globe," the theme song for Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winning film The Boy and the Heron; "KICK BACK," the opening theme song for TV anime Chainsaw Man, for which became the first-ever Japanese language song to reach RIAA Gold certification; and many more. Experience the raw emotion and passion of Kenshi Yonezu's music as well as his electric stage presence as it unfolds on the big screen.

KENSHI YONEZU 2023 TOUR / FANTASY is directed by Daisuke Shimada and produced by Reissue Records.

