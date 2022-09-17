Kevin Can F**k Himself S02E04 Review: Patty's Birthday Party

AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself has us witness a very nervous Allison (Annie Murphy) throw together an impromptu surprise birthday party for Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) with help from Tammy (Candace Coke) and lack of help (as usual) from Kevin (Eric Petersen). Warning, potential spoilers are ahead, so feel free to watch the episode and return if you'd like so we can dive in on this episode together.

Kevin Can F**k Himself opened the door further for discussing the connection between Allison and Patty, whether that continues to be a deep friendship or something more. This episode did a better job at exploring Tammy's relationship with Patty and everyone in her family and circle. Many points during the birthday party had to go back and forth between the sitcom world of Kevin, and the real world kept encroaching on Allison's sanity. It was impressive how not only would the visuals change, but it's as if an invisible weight from Kevin's presence was lifted, and all the pressures involved rose to the surface.

Kevin Can F**k Himself brought so much emotion to the moments between Allison and Patty on the porch. It was fantastic to see these scenes still used to highlight how unique their relationship is compared to the ones they have with others around them. The impact of what Allison wishes to do makes everything complicated because it continues to impact potentially leaving at all. It's great that some of Allison's decisions give a look at her flaws or her strengths. She has a lot of love to give with her gift-giving/ acts of service, but she doesn't do well with holding things in and can end up letting things boil over. This episode ramps up the tension between almost everyone and expertly opens the door to a potentially devastating conversation between Patty and Tammy.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 4 Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself S02E04 "Jesus, Allison" ramps up the tension between almost everyone and expertly opens the door to a potentially devastating conversation between Patty and Tammy. Credits Network AMC