Kevin Owens Has Signed A New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

K.O. isn't going anywhere for quite a while. Raw superstar Kevin Owens has signed a new deal with WWE, despite all of the talk from fans and commentators over the past year about his potentially leaving the company. Owens' current deal with WWE was set to expire at the end of next month but unlike recent WWE departures such as Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Johnny Gargano, WWE didn't quite let this contract come down to the wire and instead sealed it all up with over a month to spare.

The news was broken by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, where it says that WWE made Kevin Owens an "excellent offer" for multiple years, which Owens accepted.

Fightful Select has learned that Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE Full story for Fightful Select subscribershttps://t.co/tkl9BsExUi pic.twitter.com/igWdlzFfXL — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 15, 2021 Show Full Tweet

With the departure of numerous stars over the past couple of years, many of whom declined to re-sign with WWE and instead opted for rival AEW, this was something of a win for the McMahon empire, whom it's said is very happy to get this deal done without too much drama.

One has to think stability was a factor here, as the 37-year-old Kevin Owens is notorious for putting his family and their needs above all else in his career and his life, as he should. Not needing to worry about potentially relocating his home situation or dealing with a new company and reestablishing yourself to a new audience and all that comes with that is almost definitely a mind-easer for Owens and his family and that's ok! I know some fans are going to whine and carry on online about how he could have had more interesting storylines and work elsewhere, but some wrestlers are just content making a lot of money and having a better work/life balance and there's nothing wrong with that.

Now that Kevin Owens' contract situation is all set, he can focus on WWE Day 1 on January 1, where he'll face Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Big E for the WWE title in one of the main event matches for the show. With a brand new contract and being seen so highly by the company, could a big title run be coming soon?