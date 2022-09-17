King Kong Writer/EP Stephany Folsom Getting Started on Disney+ Series

Just before August was getting ready to wrap up for September's arrival, we learned that Disney+ (via Disney Branded Television) and James Wan (along with production company Atomic Monster) were teaming up to develop a streaming series set to focus on the original story of the powerful ape, King Kong (working title). With Stephany Folsom (Paper Girls) set to write & executive produce, the serialized action/adventure drama brings the classic monster story into the modern age, with a return to Skull Island and the dawn of a new Kong. Less than a month later, it looks like work is getting underway in a big way, with Folsom offering folks a heads up on Twitter that she "won't be around here much" as she's starting work on the project.

The series will explore the mythology of King Kong's origin story and the supernatural mysteries of his home based on IP from Merian C. Cooper's original novels as well as new King Kong novelizations by Joe DeVito. Wan may potentially direct at least part of the series but will executive produce alongside Folsom, Michael Clear & Rob Hackett for Atomic Monster, and Dannie Festa for World Builder Entertainment. "Won't be around here much. Need to hangout with this fella for awhile. Be safe. Be kind. See you on the other side," Folsom wrote in a tweet earlier today (accompanied by some artwork of Kong):

The 90-year-old King Kong IP has had its fair share of rights issues over the decades, resulting in the character being seen on the big and small screens in various forms. From a series standpoint, the live-action series King Kong Skull Island was originally announced five years ago at MarVista Entertainment & IM Global Television with a different creative team, but the project never made it past the early development stages. Recently, you've probably seen and heard Kong's name used in conjunction with Legendary & Warner Bros. Discovery's "Monsterverse" film franchise (though dropping the "King" title) for 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. Though Apple TV+ has announced a streaming series set within the movie universe, the project will focus on Godzilla and other "Titans." In addition, Netflix was also home to the animated series Skull Island.